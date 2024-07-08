Early Prime Day deals are live at Amazon: here are 17 deals I'm shopping right now

It's almost here. While the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale takes place next week, the retail giant has released early deals that you can shop for right now. Amazon typically reserves its best deals for the 48-hour sale, but today's early offers are very good. You can find record-low prices on some of Amazon's best-selling products, including TVs, Amazon devices, kitchen appliances, iPads, vacuums, and more



• Shop more early Prime Day deals



As a deals editor for TechRadar who has covered Prime Day for nearly half a decade, I've gone through Amazon's early sale to bring you today's 27 best deals. Some offers are exclusively for Amazon Prime members, which I've noted below, and others are available to everyone. The one thing that all of the items listed below have in common is fantastic value, thanks to record-low prices and rare discounts. The prices are so good that I don't expect you'll find a better deal during Amazon's official Prime Day sale.



If you're not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial. This trial will last you through this year's Amazon Prime Day sale and give you access to all these great Amazon Prime membership perks and freebies.

The 27 best early Prime Day deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $79.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab today's cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $79.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $59.99 now $35.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection pillows on sale for $35.99 when you apply the additional 40% discount at checkout. The queen-size pillow set has over 200,000 positive reviews and is the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site. Made with a down alternative, the pillows feature a cooling technology with a soft cotton cover and are now down to an ultra-affordable price ahead of Prime Day.

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni QLED Series: was $449.99 now $359.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local dimming, and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size with these high-end features under $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality. However, this offer is still $30 more than the record-low price.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for a record-low $24.99 at Amazon's early Prime Day sale. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $24.97 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $24.97 when you apply the $5 coupon at check out. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables.

Bose SoundLink Flex: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon

Great battery life, easy portability, big sound, and easy-to-use controls all make this Bose speaker a great choice. We gave it 4 stars out of 5 in our Bose SoundLink Flex review and still think that it's a top alternative to some of the best Bluetooth speakers out there. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to a record low of $99.95.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet (32GB): was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's early Prime Day deals include the 2022 Fire HD 8 tablet for just $54.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. You're getting a 30% faster processor than the previous version for speedy performance, an eight-inch HD display tablet, and an impressive 13 hours of battery life.

Shark Vacmop Pro Cordless Vacuum Mop: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

You can score a massive 40% discount on this Shark vacuum mop, which is down to a record-low price of $59.99. The Shark Vacmop features powerful suction plus spray mopping and includes four disposable Pads and 12 oz. of cleaning solution.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,446.99 at Amazon

Amazon just dropped LG's highly-rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV to $1,446.99. That's a massive $1,050 discount and a new record-low price. The feature-packed OLED TV delivers a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

23andMe Ancestry Service DNA Test Kit: was $119 now $79 at Amazon

The 23andMe DNA kit is always a holiday best-seller, and just ahead of Prime Day, the price has dropped to an all-time low of $79. The DNA kit includes ancestry service plus more than 80 personalized reports to help build your family tree.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV (2023): was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch HD TV for just $79.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro: was $199.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Ninja Air Fryer Pro on sale for a record-low price of $89.99. Perfect for families, the five-quart air fryer can air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate and features a compact design so it can easily fit on your countertop.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Prime members can get a first-time discount, bringing the price down to just $44.99.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2024): was $649.99 now $449.99 at Amazon

Prime members: The all-new Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is on sale for a record-low price of just $449.99. The 2024 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker: was $129 now $99.95 at Amazon

Amazon has the best-selling Instant Pot Duo Plus on sale for $99.95, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. In our Instant Pot Duo Plus review, we praised this model's intuitive controls and affordability. This specific model comes in a stainless steel grey finish and features 25 customizable smart programs for quick and easy meals.

Blink Outdoor 4: was $339.99 now $132.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon has this set of four wireless outdoor security cameras down to a new record-low price as part of its early Prime Day deals. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have them set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. It's an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with Ring Chime Pro: was $209.98 now $149.99 at Amazon

Prime members: The all-new Ring Video Doorbell Plus bundled with the Chime Pro is getting a $60 discount, bringing the price down to $149.99 - a new record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection with colored night vision and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring Chime serves as a wifi extender for your Ring cameras and doorbells.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

Prime members: The best-selling Insignia 65-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities via the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low price of $189.99.

Shark AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base: was $549.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $299.99, thanks to today's massive 50% discount. The robot vacuum delivers powerful suction, and the inclusion of a self-emptying base solves one of the big irritations of robot vacuums, which is that they need to be emptied more often than uprights.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10: was $139.99 now $74.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Perfect for watching content or using any number of Amazon's own-brand applications, the Fire HD 10 features a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for relatively decent performance (for the money). The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the price down to a new record-low price of $74.99.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The excellent Apple Watch 9 is back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon, offering the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. At $299, the Apple Watch 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed with the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.

Luna Wireless Controller + free 1 month Luna+: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Prime members: This brilliant bundle packs a Luna Wireless Controller and a free month of Luna+, letting you dive into a huge selection of games right out of the box. With a $30 discount, this is the perfect chance to get into cloud gaming for less.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $324 at Amazon

Amazon has the 10.9 iPad on sale for $324, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $519.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's best-selling 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $329.99. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $549.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

Prime members: Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $349.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum: was $799.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a massive 50% discount on the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, bringing the price down to a new record low of $399.99. The robot vacuum provides powerful suction to clean floors and automatically empties itself into the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal with enclosed bags.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $485.51 now $399.99 at Amazon

Another best-selling budget TV is this TCL 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $399.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in, all for under $400, which is a fantastic deal.

