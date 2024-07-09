More early Prime Day deals are live at Amazon UK - 27 great offers I'd buy now

There's exactly a week to go until this year's Amazon Prime Day, but the retailer has already kicked off the bargain bonanza early with dozens of terrific early deals. I've looked through all of this week's new additions and handpicked 27 of the best early Prime Day deals you can shop at Amazon UK today.

One of the top early offers exclusively available to Prime members is the retailer's brand-new smart clock the Echo Spot for £49.99 (was £79.99). It's a solid £30 saving on a device that's only just launched so this is one to snap up quickly as it's likely to be the lowest price of the entire year.

Not joined Amazon Prime yet? Don't fret, there are bargains available to all as well. Some of the bargains I'd buy include an Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush for £44.99 (was £100), this affordable Renpho Massage Gun for £39.99 (was £49.99), and this super-cheap Instant 3.8L Air Fryer for £29.99 (was £49.99).

If any of the exclusive deals do tempt you and you're new to Amazon's membership program, remember that you can get a 30-day free trial today to access all of this year's Prime Day deals. You also get to try out all this month's enhanced Amazon Prime membership perks, such as up to five months of Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and Audible.

I've selected more of the best early Prime Day deals below, including great low prices on smart home tech, laptops, headphones, appliances and more. Almost all of them match or beat the lowest prices we've seen in recent months so you know you're getting an unbeatable bargain for this time of year.

27 early Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK

All-new Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Amazon is back with a brand-new version of its Echo Spot smart clock and it's already slashed £30 off the price for Prime members ahead of Prime Day. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Amazon Music Unlimited: free for five months

This limited-time offer for music lovers will give you access to millions upon millions of songs – many in ultra-high-quality audio – for five months at no charge. You'll also get completely ad-free streaming, unlimited skips, and full Alexa device support. If you've been curious about this service, or want to try an alternative to Spotify then now's a fantastic time to check it out. Note, however, that this offer is open to new users only.

Blink Home Security Starter Kit: was £187.97 now £79.99 at Amazon

With all the different doorbells and cameras and smart devices available to buy it can be hard to know where to start with your first home security setup. Enter this Blink Home Security Starter Kit, which includes a Blink Video Doorbell, a Blink Mini 2 Indoor Camera and a Blink Outdoor camera (plus the Sync Module to pair them all up) for one low price. It's a huge saving of over £100 compared to buying them individually and gives you enough tech to get your setup going inside and outside your home.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: was £159.99 now £69.99 at Amazon

The older Ring Video Doorbell 3 is on sale for its cheapest price ever as part of this year's early Prime Day deals. The wireless, battery-powered version of the easy-to-use smart doorbell was awarded four stars in our Ring Video Doorbell 3 review with useful features such as advanced motion detection and two-way talk so you can see, hear and speak to anyone from your phone, computer or smart device.

Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen): was £99.98 now £49.98 at Amazon

This buy-one-get-one-free bundle include two versatile and easy to install Ring Indoor Cameras for a new low price. The Alexa-enabled plug-in security camera features motion-activated notifications, 1080p HD video supports, a privacy cover and two-way talk to give you the option to see, hear and communicate through your home.

Renpho Massage Gun: was £49.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

I just bought this massage gun myself and found it to be excellent value for money, so I definitely recommend it at this record-low price. It's easy to use, quiet, has four attachments to target different muscles and has six speed settings to suit your preferred pressure. The detachable handle is a nice addition, too, so you can easily reach your back.

Oral-B Pro 3: was £100 now £44.99 at Amazon

This mid-range toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's 55% off in the early deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a travel case included for free, too.

Anker Soundcore Q20: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Here's a super-low price for an impressive pair of cheap noise-cancelling headphones. We awarded them four stars in our Anker Soundcore Q20 review for their excellent battery life, comfortable fit and solid sound quality. Of course, the noise-cancellation can't compete with the high-end options from the likes of Sony and Bose, but considering these are hundreds of pounds cheaper the value for money is undeniable if you need some basic headphones to get the job done.

Instant 3.8L Air Fryer: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

I'd usually be cautious recommending an air fryer that's this cheap but this one comes from respected manufacturer Instant. The small capacity means it's best for a single user or a couple to cook a range of different foods quickly and efficiently. It's basic but also comes with handy features such as easy-to-use controls, an auto-off function for peace of mind and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311: was £299.99 now £179 at Amazon

Display - 11.6 inches

Processor - MediaTek 8183

RAM - 4GB

Storage - 64GB

OS - ChromeOS If you like a proper laptop setup but would also appreciate the flexibility of a tablet you don't have to choose between the two. Instead, you can pick up this cheap Acer Chromebook Spin 311 that offers the best of both worlds. It's a relatively basic machine but fine for light use and everyday tasks. And as long as you're happy to compromise on the performance you get the added versatility to flip it to tablet mode at any time to make web browsing or watching videos even more comfortable. Storage is slight at just 64GB but a solid 10-hour battery life is very good at this price.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: free for three months

Save £24 and get yourself unlimited access to over a million books, magazines, and audiobooks for three months with this early Prime Day deal available exclusively for Prime members. Read and download books onto any Kindle, iOS, Android, PC or Mac and enjoy offline reading anywhere with this extended free trial that's perfect for book lovers.

Anker Nano Power Bank: was £49.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

An ultra-portable power bank that can fit in your pocket, the Anker Nano Power Bank has now been slashed to a mere £29.99 at Amazon ahead of Prime Day, which is an excellent price for a 10,000mAh battery. With a built-in USB-C cable that doubles as a carrying handle, there’s nowhere you can’t take this power bank. There are also two extra ports, allowing for three-way charging of multiple devices.

Amazon eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi 5 router system: was £189.99 now £114.99 at Amazon

Mesh Wi-Fi systems sound like a fancy and complex bit of tech, but they're effectively just a way to improve or expand Wi-Fi coverage around your home – especially if you live in a larger space. This set gets you three additional routers at a massively reduced price that you can connect to your existing modem and spread around your home to eliminate dead zones. This one is genuinely an early Prime Day deal too as it's only available to members.

Cosori Pro LE Air Fryer L501: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

This is a sleek and stylish air fryer according to our Cosori Pro LE L501 review and a great time to buy it as it drops to a terrific low price. The 4.7L capacity is enough for a family of four to cook meals in using nine preset functions with up to 85% less fat, 50% faster and 55% less electricity than a conventional oven. Cleaning is easy, too, with dishwasher-safe components.

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was £169.99 now £69 at Amazon

One of the world's best coffee machines is currently on sale ahead of Prime Day so you can enjoy mess-free, barista-style coffee from the comfort of your own home. Today's offer is a return to a record-low price so this is definitely a deal to take advantage of if you're in the mood for a new brew maker and aren't an Amazon Prime member as this offer is available to all.

Philips OneBlade 360: was £49.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. It's now down to the cheapest price we've ever seen. This bundle includes the handle as well as a spare blade, various combs and guards, and a USB-A charging cable. It's also available at Amazon for £36.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was £289 now £179 at Amazon

Amazon has a big saving on what we think is one of the best Galaxy smartwatches for most users. If you're into jogging, then you'll especially love the advanced running metrics, while Samsung phone users will find it connects seamlessly with integrated apps, especially Samsung Health. Third-party apps are abundant, too, including Whatsapp, Strava, and Spotify. Overall, it's an excellent all-around smartwatch at a fantastic low price.

Audible: three months free

Prefer audiobooks? There's also a three-month free trial of Audible available to Amazon Prime members. This service includes thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and original stories to listen to on your devices. Plus, as a member, you get additional perks such as a credit each month that lets you download and keep an audiobook.

Acer Chromebook 311: was £229.99 now £149 at Amazon

One of the best cheap laptop deals available is this Acer Chromebook 311 at Amazon. It's a basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable battery life that just needs to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price that boasts an impressive 12-hour battery life and a small 11-inch display to make it easily portable.

Prime Gaming: get 15 free PC games through July 26

Amazon is giving away 15 PC games for free from now until July 26. Titles include the inventive swindler adventure Card Shark, tricksy multiplayer spy shooter Deceive Inc, classic shooter Star Wars Battlefront 2 and the somewhat maligned assassination sandbox Hitman Absolution. It's a decent haul, overall.

Asus Vivobook 15 OLED: was £749.99 now £545 at Amazon

A laptop at this sort of price with an OLED screen is a rare find, so if you desire top-tier image quality for photo/video editing or watching TV/movies then this device is one to consider. We would have preferred a more powerful processor to help it keep up with more demanding jobs, but this is still a reasonably powerful laptop for handling the majority of computing needs.

Vax Blade 4: was £369.99 now £219 at Amazon

The Vax Blade 4 is an older vacuum now but it's still a great appliance and this offer is such great value for money. As well as the vacuum, you get two batteries that give you up to 90 minutes of run time, a stretch hose and a motorised pet tool. We're fans of the device, too, giving it four stars in our Vax Blade 4 review for its powerful suction, flexible uses and generous extras.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: was £1,249 now £1,099 at Amazon

With its 6.8-inch OLED display, lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and class-leading suite of cameras, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a formidable pocket companion and one of the best Android phones you can buy right now. Ahead of Prime Day proper, Amazon has discounted the 256GB storage version of the phone by £150. A word of warning: it has been as low as £949 in the past, so while this offer is OK you might be better off waiting for a bigger discount over Amazon Prime Day.

Oral-B iO4: was £270 now £99.99 at Amazon

This Oral-B iO4 model sits between the reasonably-priced and eye-wateringly expensive electric toothbrushes from the manufacturer, making it a difficult one to easily recommend. Most of us will be happy with the cheaper Pro 3 as it works fine and has all the useful safety features you need, while enthusiasts will appreciate the more advanced smart features in the pricier iO8. This one offers an OK middle-ground, with some basic brush tracking in a connected app to help you improve and refine your teeth-cleaning habits.

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ: was £199.99 now £168.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £30 off the cost of this Ninja food processor, which has five presets with defined speeds and durations to take the guesswork out of using the appliance. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the food processor - it did drop to £120 almost three years ago - it’s still good value. And there's no way an offer as good as that is coming back any time soon.

HP 15 laptop: was £549.99 now £369.99 at Amazon

This is a great value-for-money option if you need a solid and all-around laptop for everyday jobs, web browsing and admin work. Yes, it's a slightly dated device and we're a little disappointed with the miserly 256GB of storage, but other components such as an Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM ensure performance is decent for the price.