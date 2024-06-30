The 8 best Amazon Prime freebies and perks I'd snap up ahead of Prime Day

An Amazon Prime membership already comes with several paid-for benefits, such as free shipping and access to Prime Video. But now, as part of the retailer's upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale, members can get many more freebies and perks. I've gathered all the best ones right here that you should definitely take advantage of – if you're signed up for Amazon Prime.

To start, regular Spotify listeners disgruntled by the repeated price increases to the service will want to check out this five-month free trial to Music Unlimited. It grants you access to over 100 million songs, including over seven million in what it calls 'Ultra HD' – high-quality audio that's more than ten times the bitrate of standard definition streaming services.

Bookworms are in for a treat too, as you can get three months of Kindle Unlimited and three months of Audible for free. With these services, you get access to millions of books, audiobooks, magazines, and podcasts as part of the membership – including the option to download and keep some titles.

But that's not all. There's the chance to sign up for select Prime Video channels for only $0.99, download over a dozen PC games for free through Prime Gaming, and even get free food delivery and a $10 gift card through Grubhub.

Not a member? You can sign up for a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to use all of these perks and freebies. Plus, you get access to this year's Prime Day deals on July 16 – 17.

8 best Amazon Prime Day freebies and perks

Amazon Music Unlimited: free for five months

This limited-time offer for music lovers will give you access to millions upon millions of songs – many in ultra-high-quality audio – for five months at no charge. You'll also get completely ad-free streaming, unlimited skips, and full Alexa device support. If you've been curious about this service, or want to try an alternative to Spotify then now's a fantastic time to check it out. Note, however, that this offer is open to new users only.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited: free for three months

Save $30 and get yourself unlimited access to over a million books, magazines, and audiobooks for three months with this early Prime Day deal available exclusively for Prime members. Read and download books onto any Kindle, iOS, Android, PC or Mac and enjoy offline reading anywhere with this extended free trial that's perfect for book lovers.

Audible: three months free

Prefer audiobooks? There's also a three-month free trial of Audible available to Amazon Prime members. This service includes thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and original stories to listen to on your devices. Plus, as a member, you get additional perks such as a credit each month that lets you download and keep an audiobook.

Amazon Devices: get up to 43% off

There's no need to wait around for Prime Day if you've got your eye on some of Amazon's most popular smart devices as many have already been discounted to record-low prices. There are offers on video doorbells, security cameras, Fire tablets, Kindles and Fire TVs. These prices won't be beaten when the sale officially starts, either, so are well worth securing now in case they sell out next month.

Prime Gaming: get 15 free PC games through July 26

Amazon is giving away 15 PC games for free from now until July 26. Titles include the inventive swindler adventure Card Shark, tricksy multiplayer spy shooter Deceive Inc, classic shooter Star Wars Battlefront 2 and the somewhat maligned assassination sandbox Hitman Absolution. It's a decent haul, overall.

Prime Video Channels: from $0.99 or 50% off

As well as all the standard content, you can also add other channels to your Amazon Prime Video account for services such as Crunchyroll, Starz, Paramount Plus and Showtime. If you're new to any of these you can now get either your first month for $0.99 or get 50% off for up to two months. That's enough time to binge anything you're interested in on each one.

Grubhub: $10 Amazon gift card with orders over $25

Now you've got enough music to listen to, books to read, games to play and TV shows to watch you won't want to leave the house. And now you don't have to, as Prime members get free food delivery through Grubhub. Plus, when you make an order of $25 or more, you can use the code GRUBPRIME to get a $10 Amazon gift card to spend at the retailer.