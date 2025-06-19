Listen up, Prime members! Get a 3-month free trial at Audible right now
Enjoy three free audiobooks across three months
If you're an Amazon Prime member, then I have a no-brainer deal for you. For a limited time only, you can get a three-month Audible Premium Plus membership for free. That triples the usual one-month trial and gives you free access to three audiobooks. The deal is also available in the UK.
With access to well over 11,000 titles, you'll be sure to find three excellent books to listen to this summer. You'll also benefit from a 30% discount on all audiobooks from the Audible store. So, whether you'll be by the pool, out on a long walk, or relaxing in your favorite chair, this Audible offer is not to be missed in the build-up to this year's Amazon Prime Day 2025.
US and UK Audible deals now available
Audible Premium Plus Membership
3-month free trial
While the Premium Plus membership is active, you will receive one credit a month that can be used on any Audible audiobook. In addition to the heavily discounted subscription, customers who take advantage of this offer will benefit from a 30% discount on all audiobooks from the Audible store.
Audible Premium Plus Membership
3-month free trial
This membership gives you one book credit per month, which means across the three-month membership you'll be able to enjoy three different audiobooks. You'll benefit from unlimited access to over 11,000 titles in the Audible Plus library plus a 30% discount on all audiobooks from the Audible store.
Like the basic Audible Plus membership, Premium Plus offers unlimited access to the over 11,000 titles in the Audible Plus catalog plus an exclusive 30% discount on all Audible audiobooks
Premium Plus Members receive one token for a free audiobook every month. So, even if you want to cancel early, I'd advise sticking it out until the beginning of the third month if you want to squeeze out every free audiobook you can get from this membership.
After three months, your membership will change to the standard monthly rate but you can cancel at any time from the Account Details page.
Need help deciding what to spend your credits on? Browse our best Audible books or the Audible bestsellers list.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
