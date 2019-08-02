YouTube TV free trial: get a free month with Verizon phone deals now

If you're in the market for a new phone and a cheap streaming service, then you've come to the right place. Verizon is currently offering a free month of YouTube TV when you purchase a new phone on Verizon Unlimited. This allows you to stream 70+ channels that include ABC, ESPN, CNN, Bravo, and more.



YouTube TV is a streaming service that's an alternative to cable that still allows you to watch live TV. You'll get access to over 70 channels that include live sports, news, shows and more. You can stream wherever you go from media players like Google Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku players and more. YouTube TV allows six accounts per household and up to three people streaming simultaneously. You can also record all our favorite programs without storage space limits.



YouTube TV would normally set you back $49.99 a month, but with this offer you'll get one month for free when you buy a new Verizon phone. Verizon has over 50 phones to choose from and their Unlimited plans start at just $75 per month for a single line.

Buy a Verizon Phone on Unlimited and get a Free Month of YouTube TV

Verizon is offering one free month of YouTube TV when you purchase a new phone on Verizon Unlimited. Once you buy the Verizon phone you'll receive an email with a link to redeem the YouTube TV offer.

View Deal

Looking for other phone offers? See the best cheap phones in the US.



If you can't decide what phone to buy you can see our roundup of the best phones in the US for 2019: the top 15 smartphones we've tested.