Apple TV Plus free trial: is one available and how to get it?

Apple TV Plus is a unique beast in the VOD streaming jungle. It’s a platform built almost exclusively on original programming like The Morning Show, with only a handful of licensed titles compared to Netflix, which has hundreds. Subsequently, it has a slender content library, but it only costs $4.99 a month. And that's not the only way it differs to the streaming giant - it also comes with an Apple TV Plus free trial.

Apple TV Plus free trial: sign up now and stream for free

Yes, before you pay a dime, you’re likely entitled to an Apple TV Plus free trial. It'll provide complimentary access to critically acclaimed and Golden Globe-nominated films and TV shows; a burgeoning line-up of projects filled with A-list talent.

Below we’ll detail the many ways you can enjoy Apple’s streaming service free, with trials ranging from a week to an entire year.

Apple TV Plus: $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year

Hosting award-winning titles like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, Apple TV Plus chooses quality over quantity with its pool of incredible, stunning produced entertainment. Sign up now and save 15% when opting for an annual plan, with new customers eligible for a 7-day free trial to get you started.

Apple TV Plus free trial: how long and how do I get it?

Anyone new to Apple TV Plus can make the most of a 7-day free trial before being charged the Apple TV Plus cost of $4.99 a month (or $49.99 if you opt for the annual plan). To sign-up you’ll need to:

Open the Apple TV app on your Apple device Alternatively, access the website via your web browser Sign-in with your Apple ID and Password Click on Start your free trial (if accessing via web browser, you’ll be asked to login at this point) If required, confirm your billing information Then click Confirm to start your free trial

If the service doesn’t grab you, remember to cancel before the 7-day trial ends to avoid being charged. Otherwise, payment will continue to be taken each month.

How else can I get an Apple TV Plus free trial?

Students and tech-heads are among those who could easily bag an Apple TV Plus free trial – and incredibly, enjoy Apple’s eclectic line-up of shows for three months or even longer!

If you’re studying at a degree-granting university or college, all your entertainment dreams have come true. Not only does a subscription to the Apple Music student plan mean paying $4.99 rather than $9.99 a month, but Apple TV Plus is thrown in at no extra charge for a limited time.

Previously you could get a whole year free with the purchase of an Apple device. Now you can get three months of Apple TV Plus absolutely free when you purchase an Apple device: that's any eligible iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac. Just remember to redeem the deal within 90 days of purchase.

Additionally, if you haven’t already signed-up for Apple TV Plus, then you can trial it free for a month as part of an Apple One subscription. There are three plans available, all of which include Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and iCloud storage.

Paying members are being rewarded too. Apple are currently crediting $4.99 to your Apple account to spend in the App Store – which you can also use to pay for your TV Plus sub. Result!

What can I watch on Apple TV Plus?

The platform has around 60 titles currently – predominately Apple Originals – which span a diverse array of genres. There are feature films, talk shows, animated movies and documentaries (Tiny World is narrated by Ant Man himself, Paul Rudd!). These sit alongside Golden Globe-nominated and critically acclaimed series like Ted Lasso, Dickinson, and M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant, with a side order of entertainment for the kids.

Apple TV Plus has also spent millions acquiring a handful of licensed programmes and highly-anticipated movies to keep audiences engaged. 80’s favorite Fraggle Rock is now exclusive to the platform, in addition to the Peanuts cartoons (A Charlie Brown Christmas etc.) and the Tom Hanks drama Greyhound.

Newer additions include spooky thriller, Calls. At the other end of the spectrum, you can enjoy musical comedy Schmigadoon!, streaming now.

And there’s soooooo much more goodness planned. Foundation, based on the science fiction novels of Isaac Asimov, premieres in the fall, while projects involving Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Prince Harry are just a few in the pipeline.