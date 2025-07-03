Ted Lasso is one of four brilliant Apple TV Originals I recommend streaming with this deal

It's a good day to be a Prime Video user. Right now, almost 30 – yes, 30 – subscription add-ons have had their prices slashed ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2025. So, if you've ever wanted to try out of the many bolt-on channels and/or best streaming services that are offered as part of your Amazon Prime package, now is as good a time as any to do so.

Apple TV+ is one I'd recommend checking out, too. Not only is it currently available for just $4.99 a month for the first two months if you bolt it onto your Prime Video subscription – that's a saving of 50%, FYI – but Apple's streaming platform is also home to some absolutely brilliant Movie and TV Originals.

Apple TV+ two-month subscription: was $9.99 per month now $4.99 at Prime Video

Stream Severance season 2, The Gorge, and Stick for just $4.99 per month, down from the usual $9.99. This represents a 50% saving on the usual monthly price, but note that the offer is only available for two months.

Ready to take advantage of this unmissable deal? Here are four of the best Apple TV+ shows (all of which hold 86% or higher critical ratings on Rotten Tomatoes) ready to stream as soon as you've added Apple TV+ to your Amazon Prime subscription.

Foundation

Foundation — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Seasons: 2

Age rating: TV-MA

Main cast: Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Laura Birn, Leah Harvey, Cassian Bilton, and Terrence Mann

RT critical score: 86%

Apple TV+ is home to some of the greatest sci-fi shows of the modern age, and this criminally underseen space opera is certainly among that number.

Based on Isaac Asimov's best-selling book series namesake, Foundation stars Harris as Hari Seldon, a psychohistorian who believes his mathematical predictions can help the human race to avert a 30,000-year long crisis known as The Darkness. The novels follow Seldon's attempts, with protege Gaal Dornick (Llobell) in tow, to convince and later battle against the Galactic Empire, which is ruled by three clones of Emperor Cleon I – Dawn (Bilton), Day (Pace), and Dusk (Mann) – and rejects Seldon's warning-based works.

Foundation has been one of my favorite shows since it first aired in September 2021. Read my Foundation season 1 premiere review and Foundation season 2 review to find out why. Foundation season 3 will arrive on July 11, so now's the perfect time to binge its forebears and then read my Foundation season 3 review for more on its best instalment yet.

Severance

Severance — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Seasons: 2

Age rating: TV-MA

Main cast: Adam Scott, Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Tramell Tillman, Patricia Arquette, Christopher Walken, and Dichen Lachman

RT critical score: 96%

If you prefer your sci-fi to come with a huge helping of mystery and a seemingly infinite number of fan theories, Severance is the one for you.

Scott plays Mark Scout, a Severed Floor-based Lumon Industries employee who underwent the titular surgical procedure upon accepting the job. Essentially, the experiment separates a person's work life (this is called their 'innie') and personal life (their 'outie'), and neither persona has memories of what the other does. However, when one of Mark's fellow Severed employees uncovers some nefarious goings-on at Lumon, and a new hire also begins to question what the company's ambitions are, Mark and his cohorts embark of a quest to unravel the truth.

Saying anything else would spoil the workplace mystery-thriller's biggest surprises, so do what I did and go in as blind as you can (ie don't read anything apart from our Severance season 1 review and Severance season 2 review, or watch any trailers) before you stream it. You'll thank me later.

Slow Horses

Seasons: 4

Age rating: TV-MA

Main cast: Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, and Hugo Weaving

RT critical score: 98%

If Slow Horses was available on HBO in the US and/or BBC One in the UK, it would be one of the biggest shows around. Instead, this critically-acclaimed Apple TV Original continues to be hugely underappreciated by fans of small-screen entertainment.

Based on Mick Herron's 'Slough House' book series, it follows Oldman's Jackson Lamb, a grouchy, lazy, unkempt, and sarcastic individual who heads up a division at MI5 where screw-ups, such as Lowden's River Cartwright, are sent if they botch an important mission and/or fail their espionage-based training program.

Fans of spy-thriller stories will absolutely love Slow Horses for its eclectic cast of characters, meaty and electrifying narratives, quintessentially British humor, and stylish action sequences. Do me a favor and watch its first four seasons immediately. With Slow Horses season 5 set to premiere in September, and two more seasons already in the works, Lamb and company aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Seasons: 3

Age rating: TV-MA

Main cast: Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed

RT critical score: 96%

The first Apple TV Original to become a worldwide hit, Ted Lasso is a sports comedy-drama that won the hearts and minds of soccer (and non-soccer) fans after it premiered in August 2020. In it, Sudeikis plays the titular character who stuns the soccer world when he becomes the new manager of relegation-threatened AFC Richmond.

A fan-favorite and multi-award-winning series that became a global phenomenon, Ted Lasso was the feel-good show we all needed amid the height of the pandemic. You'll laugh, cry, and cheer as the eponymous head coach makes his players, the soccer world, and viewers alike believe in his unorthodox management skills, the power of positivity, and fatherly demeanor.

Seasons 1 to 3 are available to stream right now, so be sure to read my Ted Lasso season 2 review and Ted Lasso season 3 review before you watch those installments. With Ted Lasso season 4 also in early development, there's no better time to watch this perfect hattrick of goal-den TV fare.