Prime Video channel add-ons can take a good streaming experience and turn it into a great one, and its latest add-on discounts show that it's still one of the best streaming services running.

While you can choose from services including Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in the sale, MGM+ is another one of Prime Video's add-on deals not to miss. For just $0.99 per month, you'll be granted full access to its library of movies but you have until July 11 to claim this offer.

If you decide to sign up (and I really think you should), there are three movies in particular that you should add to your watchlist first, not just because they all have over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics, but because they're some of the best movies of the 2020s so far.

MGM+ two month subscription : was $6.99 now $0.99 at Amazon This is a great streaming that discounts MGM+ down from $6.99 to $0.99 for two months. That gives you loads of great stuff including season 4 of Godfather of Harlem, season 3 of FROM and, from July 13, season 1 of The Institute.

Nickel Boys (2024)

NICKEL BOYS | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 91%

Director: RaMell Ross

Age rating: PG-13

Runtime: 140 minutes

RaMell's adaptation of Colson Whitehead's novel of the same name was one of the standout movies of 2024, not just because of its unique first-person camera shots but also due to its respectful retelling of main character Elwood Curtis' inspiring story.

If you decide to sign up to this streaming deal, I strongly recommend adding Nickel Boys to your watchlist straight away – you won't regret it.

Set in the 1960s during the Jim Crow era in the deep south, young scholar Elwood Curtis (Ethan Herisse) sees Martin Luther King as his ultimate hero and dreams of following in his footsteps. But his shot at a bright future is suspended when he's punished for a crime he didn't commit and sent to the Nickel Academy, a reform school known for its brutal corporal punishments.

When he arrives he meets fellow inmate Turner (Brandon Wilson) who, in stark contrast to Elwood's optimistic view of the world, is one of deep cynicism. Despite their different views the two form a unique friendship and vow to flee the academy, but it won't be an easy ride for them.

American Fiction (2023)

AMERICAN FICTION | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 93%

Director: Cord Jefferson

Age rating: R

Runtime: 117 minutes

2024 was a strong year for cinema, but so was 2023, and among those movies was Cord Jefferson's directorial debut American Fiction, which he adapted from the pages of the 2001 Percival Everett novel Erasure.

Winning the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, Jefferson's drama movie follows writer and professor Thelonious 'Monk' Ellison (Jeffrey Wright) who's latest work is rejected by a publishing house for not being 'Black enough'. Frustrated with the hypocritical nature of the publishing world, he's driven to write a book that's deliberately caricaturist of the Black man, perpetuating social stereotypes which unexpectedly ends up becoming a huge commercial success.

Bottoms (2023)

BOTTOMS | Official Red Band Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT Score: 91%

Director: Emma Seligman

Age rating: R

Runtime: 88 minutes

From the moment Bottoms starts, I'm in stitches every time and it's by far one of my favorite comedies of the decade so far. Not to mention that director Emma Seligman, the master behind Shiva Baby (2020) is one of the most exciting up-and-coming filmmakers.

Though it's modern in its setting and humor, it still packs that bite you get from high school movies of the early '00s - think American Pie (1999), but with absurdist internet humor and a killer Charli xcx soundtrack.

When it comes to Bottoms, the girls rule the school. Two unpopular, queer best friends PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri) are navigating the ways of high school dating. Desperate to lose their virginities to their more popular, cheerleader crushes, one little lie spirals into them starting a girls-only after school fight club which they use to lure their crushes. But what starts out as a mistake evolves into a safe space for the girls to be vulnerable and share their experiences about being a young woman in the modern world.