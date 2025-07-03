As good as Prime Video is, sometimes some of the shows or movies you really want to see are on other networks – and that's where streamer's add-on subscriptions come in. They enable you to add more channels to your Prime subscription, and Amazon often offers them with deep discounts that can save you tons of cash.

Right now, Prime Video is offering really big discounts on not one, not two but 29 add-on subscriptions. Some are half price, and many are discounted even more deeply with prices down from $12.99 or $13.99 a month to just $0.99 for the next two months. That's a lot of streaming for an incredibly low price.

Here are all the best streaming services that are discounted in the Prime Video subscription add-on sale along with some of the top shows you'll be able to enjoy if you snap up one of these great savings.

Prime Video add-on subscriptions: save serious money on top TV streaming

Dexter: Resurrection will be streaming from July 11. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

No matter what kind of shows and movies you want to watch, there's a Prime Video add-on to suit – so you can stream the superb Severance on Apple TV+, get your chilly crime on with Shetland on BritBox, or catch Dexter: Resurrection on Paramount+ when it premieres later this week.

Here are all the deals available in Prime Video's subscription add-on sale:

Apple TV+ two-month subscription: was $9.99 per month now $4.99 at Prime Video

Stream Severance season 2, The Gorge and Stick for just $4.99 per month, down from the usual $9.99. This represents a 50% saving on the usual monthly price, but note that the offer is only available for two months.

Paramount+ two-month 'Premium' subscription: was $12.99 per month now $0.99 at Prime Video

This is a massive saving: Paramount+ 'Premium' is usually $12.99 per month, so you can enjoy Dexter: Resurrection (from July 11), season 7 of The Chi or season 18 of Criminal Minds: Evolution for almost nothing. The deal also applies to Paramount+ 'Essential', which is down from $7.99/month to $0.99 a month, but you might as well go for the full-fat service for the same low price.

Starz two-month subscription: was $10.99 per month now $0.99 at Prime Video

This is another big discount: Starz is usually $10.99 a month, so this is a super-cheap way to catch season 4 of BMF, season 7 of Outlander, or Flight Risk for a lot less. Just be mindful that this promotion only applies to two months before converting back to the full price.

MGM+ two-month subscription: was $6.99 per month now $0.99 at Prime Video

This one's a nice discount too, down from $6.99 to $0.99 for two months. That gives you loads of great stuff including season 4 of Godfather of Harlem, season 3 of FROM and, from July 13, season 1 of The Institute.

BET+ two-month 'Premium' subscription: was $8.99 per month now $0.99 at Prime Video

Down from $8.99 a month, this excellent BET+ deal gets you Lil Kev, Usher: Rendezvous in Paris and season 1 of Divorced Sistas too.

BritBox two-month subscription: was $8.99 per month now $0.99 at Prime Video

If you want to catch the best UK TV, there are some great shows here, discounted from the usual monthly price of $8.99: Shetland is great fun, and the catalog also includes Outrageous and Ludwig.

AMC+ two-month subscription: was $9.99 per month now $0.99 at Prime Video

Both the ad-free and ad-supported tier are down to $0.99 from $9.99 and $6.99 respectively, and that gives you Fallen, The Last Anniversary and TWD: Dead City for virtually no money.

ViX two-month subscription: was $8.99 per month now $0.99 at Prime Video

This Prime Video subscription add-on is usually $8.99 per month, and has a great catalog of shows including Liga MX, season 3 of Mujeres Asesinas and the new Con esa Misma Mirada.

Those eight discounted Prime Video subscription add-ons are the highlights from this sale, but there are plenty more offers available – all at just $0.99 per month:

Acorn TV

Crunchyroll Mega Fan

PBS Masterpiece

PBS Kids

PBS Documentaries

Hallmark+

UP Faith & Family

Lifetime Movie Club

Great American Pure Flix

ALLBLK

HIDIVE

The Great Courses Signature Collection

MHz Choice

Hopster Learning

MovieSphere+

Cinemax

HISTORY Vault

Ryan and Friends Plus

Gala

In some cases these subscription add-ons normally charge as much as $13.99 monthly so a discount of $0.99 for two months is a spectacularly good price. Don't take too long to decide which services you'd like to sign up to though, because this sale ends on July 11.