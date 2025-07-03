Paramount+ is running several promotions right now that you won't want to miss.

In the US, both of its streaming plans are discounted, bringing the price of Paramount+ 'Premium' down to just $0.99 per month from its usual $12.99 per month and Paramount+ 'Essential' down to the same $0.99 per month from its $7.99 per month.

Those in the UK and Australia, meanwhile, can get a three-month subscription to either of its plans for 50% off. That brings down the price of Paramount 'Premium' to just £5.49 a month in the UK and AU$6.99 per month in Australia.

Paramount+ 'Premium' two-month subscription: was $12.99 per month now $0.99 at Paramount

This is a record-low price for Paramount+'s 'Premium' subscription tier. If you want ad-free, 4K, Dolby Vision access to the streamer, then this discount on a two-month subscription is not to be missed. It's also available for its ad-supported 'Essential' tier, but we'd recommend signing to the 'Premium' plan as it offers better value. Just beware, this limited-time deal expires on July 13.

Paramount+ 'Premium' three-month subscription: was £10.99 per month now £5.49 at Paramount

Those in the UK can also get a great Paramount+ deal for a limited time. While the saving isn't as big as what's on offer in the US, it does still represent a 50% discount on the usual price of its 'Premium' and 'Essential' plans. Again, we'd recommend signing up for the 'Premium' tier as it's better value, but you'll have to be quick because this offer ends on July 10.

Paramount+ 'Premium' three-month subscription: was AU$13.99 per month now AU$6.99 at Paramount

Another Paramount+ discount? You better believe it. Aussies can sign up to either Paramount+ 'Standard' or 'Premium' and get a 50% saving on the usual monthly price. This offer is only available for three-months, though, and expires on July 11, so we'd recommend snapping it up fast.

Such great savings means you can access lots of top TV for less, including the ludicrously entertaining MobLand, Yellowjackets, Halo, Daria and classics like Cheers and Frasier. And it also means you can get access to some of the best Paramount+ shows that you might not have heard of, but that the critics have absolutely raved about.

To help you decide whether you'd like sign up to one of the below deals in the US, UK and Australia, I've picked out three shows with a whopping 100% on Rotten Tomatoes for you to stream straightaway.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Avatar: The Last Airbender - Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Set in a world where some people have the power to manipulate the four elements – earth, fire, air and water – Avatar: The Last Airbender is into its third season of 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Originally shown on Nickelodeon, it's a beautifully realised animated adventure and Vanity Fair for one is very impressed with its storytelling: "Franchise writers of all stripes could stand to learn something from how neatly Avatar lines up the audience's expectations, then satisfies them in a way that still manages to feel unexpected."

It's "a gripping and emotionally rewarding watch" for viewers of all ages, The Daily Beast says, while Collider praised its "pitch-perfect comedy, intense element-bending action, and mythology that's worthy of obsession." And for IGN Movies, the first season was "a first class ticket to Funland."

Colin From Accounts

Colin from Accounts Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Colin From Accounts is "a wonderful and hilarious romantic comedy that rightly puts a twist here and there on the conventions of the genre, to build something essential for lovers of this type of fiction," says Espinof.

TIME agrees, praising the chemistry of Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall as Ashley and Gordon, the central characters. "There’s a lot of messy behavior and raunchy humor here, and the show is smart about the way it addresses the age gap between Ashley and Gordon. Fans of rom-coms about charmingly imperfect couples will surely find another favorite in Colin From Accounts."

"It’s a show that very swiftly establishes a wide emotional range," says The Hollywood Reporter, "as well as a capable and deep ensemble around its two leads." Reviewing the first season, NPR added: "This eight-part series touches all the bases of the traditional romantic comedy, yet it never feels musty. Brimming with life and honesty, it's also exceedingly funny."

Joe Pickett

Joe Pickett S1 | Official Trailer | Now Available on Spectrum Originals - YouTube Watch On

Even the best shows on streaming rarely get 100% for every season, but so far the two seasons of Joe Pickett are both in the hundred percent club.

A lot of that is down to lead actor Michael Dorman, who the Sydney Morning Herald says is "one of the most quietly compelling actors of his generation." Here he plays the titular Pickett, a game warden who discovers a murder in the wilderness around Yellowstone National Park and stumbles upon a conspiracy.

The Australian raved about the western drama, saying that "Pickett has a complex and ambiguous relationship with society; he is man-in-the-middle between groups that represent the old and the new West." And it got a definite STREAM IT rating from Decider: "If you mix Yellowstone, Ozark and Big Sky, you get Joe Pickett. It’s definitely between Yellowstone and Big Sky on the surreal spectrum."