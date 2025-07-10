When it comes to the best streaming services discussion, one streamer in particular deserves more love: Paramount+, especially considering it's offering such tempting deals.

In a crowded market, the big players often dominate user subscriptions, but Paramount+ is the place to be for some of the best new shows, plenty of nostalgia and an array of classic movies. And right now, you can get the service for an absolute bargain price.

The limited-time deals vary depending on where you’re located, but there’s savings to be had no matter where you are, and we’ve outlined all the details you need just below. What’s more, all the bargain prices get you the Premium tier, which is ad-free and, in the US, comes with live streaming of CBS and extra content from Showtime.

Be warned though, these deals won’t be around for long, with some set to end imminently (if you live in the UK, you better get your skates on), so be quick, and boldly go to a streaming service you may not have gone to before and discover a galaxy of amazing content.

Paramount+ 'Premium' two-month subscription: was $12.99 per month now $0.99 at Paramount

This is a record-low price for Paramount+'s 'Premium' subscription tier. If you want ad-free, 4K, Dolby Vision access to the streamer, then this discount on a two-month subscription is not to be missed. It's also available for its ad-supported 'Essential' tier, but we'd recommend signing to the 'Premium' plan as it offers better value. Just beware, this limited-time deal expires on July 13.

Paramount+ 'Premium' three-month subscription: was £10.99 per month now £5.49 at Paramount

Those in the UK can also get a great Paramount+ deal for a limited time. While the saving isn't as big as what's on offer in the US, it does still represent a 50% discount on the usual price of its 'Premium' and 'Essential' plans. Again, we'd recommend signing up for the 'Premium' tier as it's better value, but you'll have to be quick because this offer ends on July 10.

Paramount+ 'Premium' three-month subscription: was AU$13.99 per month now AU$6.99 at Paramount

Another Paramount+ discount? You better believe it. Aussies can sign up to either Paramount+ 'Standard' or 'Premium' and get a 50% saving on the usual monthly price. This offer is only available for three-months, though, and expires on July 11, so we'd recommend snapping it up fast.

What can I watch on Paramount+?

Saving Private Ryan is one of the new movies joining the Paramount+ US catalog in July. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

As with all streamers, what’s available on Paramount+ at any given time can vary, but considering the limited-time nature of the low cost subscriptions, it’s safe to say anything added in July in the US will stick around at least for the duration of your discount sub.

For fans of comedy movies, the two Airplane! films could be a great way to gear up for the Liam Neeson Naked Gun reboot, while the original Beverly Hills Cop trilogy are great summer action flicks. If you’re looking for something even sillier, every feature-length outing from Jackass, including five installments (but excluding Jackass Forever), also hit the streamer this month.

For something a bit more high-brow, there’s this writer's all time favourite film City of God (and it’s sort of sequel City of Men) as well as the likes of late-90s classics Saving Private Ryan and Titanic.

If you’re more family orientated (or just after a heavy dose of nostalgia), Paramount+ is also the home of Nickelodeon content new and old, as well as big franchises such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Transformers. There’s also plenty of Dora the Explorer, including the hugely underrated Isabella Merced-starring movie Dora and the Lost City of Gold and brand new live-action film Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado.

Of course, not all of the above licensed movies will be available to stream on Paramount+ in other regions like the UK and Australia, so make sure to check what's in the library.

What about Paramount+ Originals?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Where Paramount+ really shines is its original and exclusive content. Do note though, this varies slightly depending on where you’re based.

Almost from the get go, Paramount+ was producing original shows based in the Star Trek universe, with the likes of Strange New Worlds and the movie Section 31 being the most recent. But the streamer also created Discovery, Picard and Lower Decks. Basically, if you’re a Trekkie, Paramount+ is as essential as a warp drive.

While Star Trek is a big part of the service’s offering, there’s an awful lot more available that you won't find anywhere else. Horror drama Yellowjackets, for example, began to debut all episodes on the streamer with this year’s third season, and hit dramas such as Lioness, Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown all call Paramount+ home.

In most territories, smash hit modern day Western Yellowstone and all its spin-offs can be streamed on P+, as can Taylor Sheridan’s other sprawling saga Landman. You’ll also be able to catch MobLand, the Pierce Brosnan/Tom Hardy/Helen Mirren gangster drama that caused a sensation earlier this year and an array of Dexter spin-offs.

If you’re after original comedy, then you can use the discount deal to check out the Frasier revival, or one of the many South Park specials which are exclusive to the service. There’s also all-new Beavis and Butt-Head for those after a hit of 90s MTV-core and Nathan Fielder series The Curse. And that's just a few of the best Paramount+ shows.

Basically, whatever you’re into, you should find plenty to enjoy on Paramount+. So if you’ve been considering subscribing to the streamer, the current deals are an unmissable opportunity to make it so.