Amazon Prime Day is almost over for another year, which means you don't have long to choose one of the best Prime Day streaming deals before the already extended sales event (it used to be only three days) is over.

With most discounts set to expire at 11:59pm on July 11, there are only a few hours left to bag a bargain. If you've been mulling over Prime Video's unmissable add-on sale that discounts 29 streaming services and can't decide which to subscribe to, then I'm here to help.

Out of all the discounted 29 streaming services, I'd suggest bundling your Prime Video subscription with Apple TV+, Paramount+, and Starz. Why? Because each of these services has a packed lineup for the next two months that will keep you busy.

Apple TV+ is not only getting the new Spike Lee joint starring Denzel Washington, Highest 2 Lowest, but also the return of the spy thriller Slow Horses season 5 in September. Paramount+ and Starz will, meanwhile, release two spinoff series: NCIS: Tony & Ziva and Outlander: Blood of My Blood over the next two months.

Of course, this is just a small portion of what's coming to each of the services. These new releases will be joined by a mix of titles, both originals and licensed, so there'll be plenty of new content to browse – but it's worth bearing in mind that these discounted subscriptions only last for two months.

Outside of new releases, I'd suggest hunting through each service's existing catalog to catch up on anything you've missed. To get you started, here are our picks of the best Apple TV+ shows and best Paramount+ shows, as well as four unmissable TV shows to stream on Starz.

For more details about each of the three discounted streaming services that you can bundle with a Prime Video subscription, read on to find all you need to know. But don't delay any longer! These deals will disappear soon.

My top 3 discounted streaming deals

Apple TV+ add-on subscription to Prime Video: was $9.99 per month now $4.99 at Prime Video

Stream Severance season 2, The Gorge, Stick, and these four other shows with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes for just $4.99 per month, down from the usual $9.99. This represents a 50% saving on the usual monthly price, but note that the offer is only available for a two-month subscription. This deal ends on July 11.

Paramount+ add-on subscription to Prime Video: was $12.99 per month now $0.99 at Prime Video

This is a massive saving: Paramount+ 'Premium' is usually $12.99 per month, so you can enjoy Dexter: Resurrection (from July 11), season 7 of The Chi, or season 18 of Criminal Minds: Evolution for almost nothing. The deal also applies to Paramount+ 'Essential', which is down from $7.99/month to $0.99 a month, but you might as well go for the full-fat service for the same low price.

Starz two-month subscription: was $10.99 per month, now $0.99 at Prime Video

This is another big discount: Starz is usually $10.99 a month, so this is a super-cheap way to catch season 4 of BMF, season 7 of Outlander, or Flight Risk for a lot less. Just be mindful that this promotion only applies for two months before converting back to the full price. It also expires on July 11.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US