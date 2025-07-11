NordVPN just extended our favorite deal – not even Amazon Prime Day can compete!

NordVPN, the best VPN in 2025, has just extended a deal that we absolutely love till the end of July.
NordVPN's Amazon gift card offer has been extended to run until July 30th, giving you nearly three more weeks to claim up to $50 in Amazon gift cards.
The offer varies by plan. Plus plan subscribers can claim $20, while Complete plan subscribers get $40, and Ultimate, Ultra, or Prime plans offer a $50 Amazon gift card. The offer is available across the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.
What's more, TechRadar readers get an exclusive four months extra, absolutely free. That means you get a whopping 28 months of protection from the best VPN out there, and up to $50 to spend on Amazon. Top tip – the voucher takes a minimum of 31 days to arrive, so consider saving it till Black Friday to make the most of it.
NordVPN: up to $50 Amazon Gift Card + 4 months free on two-year plans
NordVPN's best deal of 2025 so far has been extended! It's unlikely that there'll be many better offers than this in 2025 besides Black Friday, especially when it's the best VPN we've tested, giving you:
✅ Up to 76% OFF
✅ Up to $50 Amazon Gift card
✅ 4 months free protection (TechRadar exclusive)
The precise value of the Amazon Gift card depends on which of the two-year plans you choose.
Just hit the 'View Deal' button to claim TechRadar's exclusive deal. And remember – you can still use its 30-day money-back guarantee (though yes, you'll lose the voucher!).
Deals this good don't come round often. The last time NordVPN dropped an Amazon gift card deal was Black Friday 2023, so offering it up in mid-July is out of character but amazing. Add to that a 4-month bonus when you sign up via TechRadar and you get an offer that is unlikely to be beaten till Black Friday comes around, if at all.
Personally, I'd recommend choosing a Plus plan. Yes, you only get a $20 voucher, but you give yourself the best balance of tools and capabilities, without overspending on features you may not even use. I've compared the features included in each of NordVPN's plans, alongside their availability, below.
|Header Cell - Column 0
Availability
UK, AU, US, CA
AU, US, CA
UK
US
CA
Price (paid upfront)
£83.76/ $105.36 / 158.16 AUD / 136.56 CAD (save 70%)
$129.36/ 194.16 AUD / 167.76 CAD (save 70%)
£129.36 (save 72%)
$177.36 (save 76%)
215.76 CAD (save 73%)
Free Amazon Gift Card value
£20/ $20 / 20 CAD / 20 AUD
$40/ 40 CAD / 40 AUD
£50
$50
50 CAD
VPN
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
Threat Protection Pro
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
Ad and tracker blocker
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
Password manager
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
Data breach scanning
✅
✅
✅
✅
✅
1TB encrypted cloud storage
❌
✅
✅
✅
✅
Cyber insurance (up to £5,000)
❌
❌
✅
❌
❌
Dark web monitoring
❌
❌
❌
✅
❌
Identity theft insurance (up to $1M)
❌
❌
❌
✅
❌
Cyber extortion insurance (up to $100k)
❌
❌
❌
✅
❌
Incogni personal data removal
❌
❌
❌
❌
✅
Rob is TechRadar's VPN Editor. Coming from a background in phones and technology, he's no stranger to the risks that come with putting yourself online. Over years of engaging with different platforms, testing the limits of his online persona, and feeling the brunt of several data breaches, Rob has come to gain a keen understanding of cybersecurity and the benefits of services such as VPNs in providing a secure online experience. He uses this to not only advise on the best ways to stay secure online but also share his own experiences and especially how to avoid trouble. Outside of work, you'll find Rob on the tennis courts, in the gym, or diving into the biggest and best games of the year.
