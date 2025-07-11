NordVPN just extended our favorite deal – not even Amazon Prime Day can compete!

NordVPN, the best VPN in 2025, has just extended a deal that we absolutely love till the end of July.

NordVPN's Amazon gift card offer has been extended to run until July 30th, giving you nearly three more weeks to claim up to $50 in Amazon gift cards.

The offer varies by plan. Plus plan subscribers can claim $20, while Complete plan subscribers get $40, and Ultimate, Ultra, or Prime plans offer a $50 Amazon gift card. The offer is available across the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.

What's more, TechRadar readers get an exclusive four months extra, absolutely free. That means you get a whopping 28 months of protection from the best VPN out there, and up to $50 to spend on Amazon. Top tip – the voucher takes a minimum of 31 days to arrive, so consider saving it till Black Friday to make the most of it.

Exclusive deal NordVPN: up to $50 Amazon Gift Card + 4 months free on two-year plans

NordVPN's best deal of 2025 so far has been extended! It's unlikely that there'll be many better offers than this in 2025 besides Black Friday, especially when it's the best VPN we've tested, giving you: ✅ Up to 76% OFF

✅ Up to $50 Amazon Gift card

✅ 4 months free protection (TechRadar exclusive) The precise value of the Amazon Gift card depends on which of the two-year plans you choose. Just hit the 'View Deal' button to claim TechRadar's exclusive deal. And remember – you can still use its 30-day money-back guarantee (though yes, you'll lose the voucher!).

Deals this good don't come round often. The last time NordVPN dropped an Amazon gift card deal was Black Friday 2023, so offering it up in mid-July is out of character but amazing. Add to that a 4-month bonus when you sign up via TechRadar and you get an offer that is unlikely to be beaten till Black Friday comes around, if at all.

Personally, I'd recommend choosing a Plus plan. Yes, you only get a $20 voucher, but you give yourself the best balance of tools and capabilities, without overspending on features you may not even use. I've compared the features included in each of NordVPN's plans, alongside their availability, below.