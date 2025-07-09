BulletVPN has announced that it’s shutting down for good

The VPN provider had previously sold lifetime subscriptions

Windscribe is offering six free months of Windscribe Pro to affected subscribers

BulletVPN has announced its closure, citing "various factors, including shifts in market demand." The Estonia-based Virtual Private Network provider had been in operation for over eight years and had several thousand active users.

In a statement on its website, the VPN service thanked its users for their trust and support over the years. It also said that users with active subscriptions may be eligible for a free six-month subscription to Windscribe Pro, as well as discounted long-term subscription plans.

BulletVPN’s closure also impacts users who’d purchased lifetime subscriptions, calling into question the legitimacy and validity of lifetime plans that don’t always stand the test of time.

How to claim a free Windscribe plan

Rated among the best VPN services on the market by TechRadar’s reviewers, Windscribe has a history of stepping in to cater for displaced VPN users. Upon the closure of WeVPN in 2023, it allowed existing WeVPN customers to migrate to Windscribe for the remaining duration of their subscriptions.

Both BulletVPN and Windscribe make it clear that this is an independent offer from Windscribe – not an acquisition or formal partnership. Windscribe describes it as a "goodwill gesture to affected VPN users with no strings attached."

BulletVPN has announced that they are shutting down. While that's unfortunate news for anyone using their service, Windscribe has stepped in to help. If you have an active BulletVPN sub, claim a free 6 months of Windscribe Pro. Read more: https://t.co/fz8zy71l8d pic.twitter.com/nm2QwNHbU0July 8, 2025

BulletVPN assures that no user data, such as email addresses or account information, has been shared with Windscribe.

Windscribe explains that it has provided BulletVPN with "unique, single-use voucher codes" to be shared with affected users upon request.

Users who are interested in the offer are encouraged to get in touch with BulletVPN’s customer support team at support@bulletvpn.com. The offer is available to BulletVPN users with active subscriptions until August 9, 2025, so don’t wait too long if you’re eligible and want to take advantage.

In TechRadar’s Windscribe VPN review, Mike Williams, our lead security reviewer, described Windscribe as "a great VPN for more experienced users," highlighting its many features and configurable settings.

A reminder that lifetime subscriptions don’t last forever

BulletVPN’s decision to shut down its operations will undoubtedly come as a disappointment to subscribers, particularly those who purchased what they believed to be lifetime subscriptions.

This isn’t the first time lifetime subscriptions have been cut short. In April 2025, VPNSecure's change in ownership saw lifetime subscriptions canceled, resulting in users losing access to the service.

In 2023, a VPN user on Reddit shared an alleged reply from Ivacy VPN’s customer support, stating that the company considered "lifetime" as "the lifecycle of a software, which is typically 5 years."

Despite all this, some more reliable VPN providers that have offered lifetime subscriptions for a short while in the past, like Proton VPN, NordVPN, and Windscribe, previously confirmed to TechRadar that they continue to honor existing lifetime subscriptions to this day.