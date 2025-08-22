Claude

Anthropic is building new Claude AI models specifically for US national security designed to handle classified information

AI Platforms & Assistants

GPT-5 vs. Claude AI – The Battle of Explaining Cold Fusion Simply

Pro

Anthropic takes the fight to ChatGPT - offers Claude AI tools to US government for just $1

ChatGPT

Asking ChatGPT to help with your security qualms could be putting your data at serious risk