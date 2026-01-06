Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Tuesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Tuesday, January 6 (game #940).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #941) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STAKE

STAR

WINE

MIRROR

STRIPE

GARLIC

INTEREST

CROSS

SHARE

CIDER

DOUBLE

TROUSERS

CRESCENT

CLONE

CONCERN

RINGER

NYT Connections today (game #941) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Lookalike

Lookalike GREEN: A chunk of something financial

A chunk of something financial BLUE: Seen on the end of poles

Seen on the end of poles PURPLE: Pushed down for use

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #941) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DOPPELGÄNGER

GREEN: PORTION

BLUE: COMMON FLAG SYMBOLS

PURPLE: PRESSED USING A PRESS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #941) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #941, are…

YELLOW: DOPPELGÄNGER CLONE, DOUBLE, MIRROR, RINGER

CLONE, DOUBLE, MIRROR, RINGER GREEN: PORTION CONCERN, INTEREST, SHARE, STAKE

CONCERN, INTEREST, SHARE, STAKE BLUE: COMMON FLAG SYMBOLS CRESCENT, CROSS, STAR, STRIPE

CRESCENT, CROSS, STAR, STRIPE PURPLE: PRESSED USING A PRESS CIDER, GARLIC, TROUSERS, WINE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I am always shocked when I get the purple/hardest group first, but what’s more surprising is when I completely overlook the yellow/easiest group.

GARLIC and TROUSERS were the pair that helped me get PRESSED USING A PRESS, as I always found the inclusion of a trouser press in hotel rooms quite amusing for some unfathomable reason.

At the beginning, I very nearly made a mistake by connecting GARLIC, STAKE and CROSS, as they are all ways to deter a vampire, but I resisted after failing to find a fourth tile.

