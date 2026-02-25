Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, February 25 (game #990).

NYT Connections today (game #991) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SHAMROCK

DRUMROLL

PUNCHLINE

MILESTONE

PRETTY

WATERSHED

GRASSHOPPER

LANDMARK

CHECK

TIMING

ATTENTION

STATUE OF LIBERTY

SETUP

WASABI

CALLBACK

CROSSROADS

NYT Connections today (game #991) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Moment of truth

Moment of truth GREEN: Share same color

Share same color BLUE: Parts of a gag

Parts of a gag PURPLE: Add a polite word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #991) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PIVOTAL POINT

GREEN: GREEN THINGS

BLUE: ELEMENTS OF JOKE-TELLING

PURPLE: “___ PLEASE"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #991) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #991, are…

YELLOW: PIVOTAL POINT CROSSROADS, LANDMARK, MILESTONE, WATERSHED

CROSSROADS, LANDMARK, MILESTONE, WATERSHED GREEN: GREEN THINGS GRASSHOPPER, SHAMROCK, STATUE OF LIBERTY, WASABI

GRASSHOPPER, SHAMROCK, STATUE OF LIBERTY, WASABI BLUE: ELEMENTS OF JOKE-TELLING CALLBACK, PUNCHLINE, SETUP, TIMING

CALLBACK, PUNCHLINE, SETUP, TIMING PURPLE: “___ PLEASE" ATTENTION, CHECK, DRUMROLL, PRETTY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I was really pleased when I got the GREEN THINGS group, but on reflection it was only STATUE OF LIBERTY that could have tripped me up — as she is only green because of the patina of the copper.

You may well know this, but in 1886, the statue was a shiny, reddish-brown copper color; it turned green over the following two to three decades due to natural oxidation.

Anyway, I digress — PIVOTAL POINT I found pretty straightforward, but when it came down to the final eight tiles I struggled to find a quartet among them and initially thought ELEMENTS OF JOKE-TELLING had something to do with making a speech — which I suppose stand up is (particularly bad ones).

