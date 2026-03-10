Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 9 (game #1002).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #1003) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MASS

GRAM

DUKE

TOAST

BROWN

UNC

WASH

SOCK

PENN

ROAST

POP

BOX

SLUG

SEAR

MISS

CUZ

NYT Connections today (game #1003) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Close to being burnt

Close to being burnt GREEN: Close family

Close family BLUE: Shortened regions

Shortened regions PURPLE: Hit with fists

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #1003) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COOK WITH DRY HEAT

GREEN: FAMILIAL NICKNAMES

BLUE: U.S. STATE ABBREVIATIONS

PURPLE: PUNCH

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1003) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #1003, are…

YELLOW: COOK WITH DRY HEAT BROWN, ROAST, SEAR, TOAST

BROWN, ROAST, SEAR, TOAST GREEN: FAMILIAL NICKNAMES CUZ, GRAM, POP, UNC

CUZ, GRAM, POP, UNC BLUE: U.S. STATE ABBREVIATIONS MASS, MISS, PENN, WASH

MASS, MISS, PENN, WASH PURPLE: PUNCH BOX, DUKE, SLUG, SOCK

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

A little bit of knowledge can be a dangerous thing when playing Connections. In today’s case it was knowing that BROWN, PENN and DUKE were all prestigious colleges and then guessing that MISS was one too.

Alas, I was missing the much more obvious correct answer of U.S. STATE ABBREVIATIONS.

From here, the connections were more straightforward and I even managed to get the purple group before the end.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, March 9, game #1002)

YELLOW: STARTING WITH THE SAME SOUND, SPELLED DIFFERENTLY WAREHOUSE, WEARABLE, WEREWOLF, WHEREFORE

WAREHOUSE, WEARABLE, WEREWOLF, WHEREFORE GREEN: METAPHORS FOR PUBLIC SCRUTINY FISHBOWL, HOT SEAT, MICROSCOPE, SPOTLIGHT

FISHBOWL, HOT SEAT, MICROSCOPE, SPOTLIGHT BLUE: MUPPETS ANIMAL, BEAKER, FOZZIE, GONZO

ANIMAL, BEAKER, FOZZIE, GONZO PURPLE: THEY FEATURE A BOSS COMPANY, E STREET BAND, MAFIA, VIDEO GAME