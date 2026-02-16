Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Monday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, February 16 (game #981).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #982) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

PLUM

LEAF

FLASH

BUSTLE

THUMB

OYSTER

FLOPPY

ZIP

SKIM

SOY

DART

BOMBAY

SPEED

FLIP

HOISIN

MISSUS

NYT Connections today (game #982) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Whizz about

Whizz about GREEN: Asian cookery

Asian cookery BLUE: Hurriedly peruse something

Hurriedly peruse something PURPLE: Begins with failure

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #982) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ZOOM

GREEN: SAUCES IN CHINESE CUISINE

BLUE: RIFFLE (THROUGH)

PURPLE: STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "DUD"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #982) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #982, are…

YELLOW: ZOOM DART, FLASH, SPEED, ZIP

DART, FLASH, SPEED, ZIP GREEN: SAUCES IN CHINESE CUISINE HOISIN, OYSTER, PLUM, SOY

HOISIN, OYSTER, PLUM, SOY BLUE: RIFFLE (THROUGH) FLIP, LEAF, SKIM, THUMB

FLIP, LEAF, SKIM, THUMB PURPLE: STARTING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "DUD" BOMBAY, BUSTLE, FLOPPY, MISSUS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Thinking that I had spotted four tiles that were linked by computer drive storage I confidently connected THUMB, FLOPPY, ZIP and FLASH.

After not even getting a “one away” pop up, I focused and swapped my initial thought that OYSTER could belong to a group of exotic mushrooms, spotting the SAUCES IN CHINESE CUISINE.

For FLIP, LEAF, SKIM, THUMB, I was thinking these words referred to reading or perusing books at speed rather than RIFLE (THROUGH), but as is often the case with Connections it’s the group of fours rather than the category that gets you over the line.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, February 16, game #981)

YELLOW: KNEE SLAPPER HOOT, LAUGH, RIOT, SCREAM

HOOT, LAUGH, RIOT, SCREAM GREEN: HOMOPHONES DO, DOE, DOH, DOUGH

DO, DOE, DOH, DOUGH BLUE: SOUNDS A CHICKEN MAKES BUCK, CACKLE, CLUCK, SQUAWK

BUCK, CACKLE, CLUCK, SQUAWK PURPLE: STRESS RESPONSES FAWN, FIGHT, FLIGHT, FREEZE