Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #999) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SPONGE

MARBLE

SHARP

WIT

POUND

LAYER

FACULTY

CURTAIN

HASH

PARASITE

BLANKET

SENSE

LEECH

CLOAK

NUMBER

MOOCH

NYT Connections today (game #999) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Take without giving

Take without giving GREEN: Keep it hidden

Keep it hidden BLUE: Meanings for a particular symbol

Meanings for a particular symbol PURPLE: Brainpower, but missing an element

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #999) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FREELOADER

FREELOADER GREEN: CONCEALING COVER

CONCEALING COVER BLUE: WAYS ONE MIGHT REFER TO #

WAYS ONE MIGHT REFER TO # PURPLE: WORDS FOR LUCIDITY, IN THE SINGULAR

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #999) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #999, are…

YELLOW: FREELOADER LEECH, MOOCH, PARASITE, SPONGE

LEECH, MOOCH, PARASITE, SPONGE GREEN: CONCEALING COVER BLANKET, CLOAK, CURTAIN, LAYER

BLANKET, CLOAK, CURTAIN, LAYER BLUE: WAYS ONE MIGHT REFER TO # HASH, NUMBER, POUND, SHARP

HASH, NUMBER, POUND, SHARP PURPLE: WORDS FOR LUCIDITY, IN THE SINGULAR FACULTY, MARBLE, SENSE, WIT

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

What do SPONGE, LAYER, POUND and MARBLE suggest to you? Cakes, of course — which is exactly what the NYT wanted you to think by placing them all together in the top-left-hand corner of the board today. What did I do? Ignored them, of course, because there was no way I was falling into that trap.

Instead, I decided that SPONGE might go nicely together with LEECH, PARASITE and MOOCH to make a FREELOADER group — and indeed they did. That was yellow done, and the green CONCEALING COVER was not much harder.

As always, blue and purple required a little more thought. I spotted that FACULTY, SENSE and WIT were all connected with smart thinking, but tried both SHARP and NUMBER and got 'one away'; I'm not really sure what I was doing with the latter, but only smart people understand numbers, right?

I only had three words to choose from now: MARBLE, HASH and POUND, and after staring at them for a few minutes it slowly dawned on me that the other words were all singulars, and that MARBLE would therefore be the final piece of the puzzle. Not a great example of my own mental faculties, to be honest.

Incidentally, I can't help but feel that the blue # group was more difficult still than purple. I'm very glad I didn't need to solve that one.

