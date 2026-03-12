Microsoft confirms its next Xbox, Project Helix, will go out to studios next year — 'We plan to ship alpha versions of the hardware to developers beginning in 2027'
The future of Xbox has been revealed
- New details about the next Xbox console, Project Helix, have been revealed
- Microsoft says alpha versions of the hardware will be available to developers in 2027
- It also says it's "committed to keeping games from four generations of Xbox playable for years to come"
Microsoft has shared new details about its next-generation Xbox console, Project Helix, and confirmed it will be in developers' hands sooner than expected.
At GDC 2026, Jason Ronald, VP, next generation, Microsoft, delivered a 30-minute keynote that offered a deeper look at the next Xbox console, including its hardware specifications.
While there's no official launch date for Project Helix just yet, he did confirm that alpha versions of the console will be sent out to game studios next year as it pivots to "future of play" and player behaviors, adding that "The days of people defining themselves as (console/PC/mobile gamer) don't really exist anymore" (thanks, IGN).Article continues below
"I’m excited to share we plan to ship alpha versions of the hardware to developers beginning in 2027," Ronald said in the official Xbox Wire post.
Since alpha builds will be available starting next year, it'll most likely be a while before the console will be in the hands of consumers.
Following former Xbox Gaming CEO Phil Spencer's retirement from Microsoft, who was replaced by Asha Sharma last month, the original Xbox co-founder has said that he believes Microsoft's ongoing AI push will eventually see the end of Xbox gaming as we know it, despite Sharma's promises that will see "the return of Xbox".
Now, Microsoft has put those rumors to bed as it plans for the future, with boss Satya Nadella countering that concern last week by insisting that the company is “long on gaming”.
Ronald also shared a similar statement about the future of Xbox in his post, saying, "We’re committed to keeping games from four generations of Xbox playable for years to come. As part of our 25th anniversary later this year, we’ll be rolling out new ways to play some of the most iconic games from our past."
Project Helix was announced earlier this month, and there are already rumors that the console could "probably" cost $1,000 or more, similar to the ROG Xbox Ally X handheld's price.
