The Nintendo Music app has received a major update

A new web app available, alongside Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support

130 tracks from Mario Kart World have also been added

Nintendo Music just got a major update, with increased compatibility, some new features, and additional tracks to boot.

Perhaps the most important news is that you can enjoy the Nintendo Music service via a new web app. As someone that often listens to music at my desk, this is a very welcome addition, and it’s easily accessible to any user with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription — required to access the service on any platform.

However, there’s another way to access Nintendo music on a larger screen, because you can now also access Nintendo Music through compatible tablets.

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But that’s not all. You can take Nintendo Music on the road, thanks to the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. You can pick out tunes via your car’s built-in console or even use voice controls if you’d prefer. This feels pretty on-brand for Mario Kart World’s shortly approaching anniversary.

130 songs from the Mario Kart World soundtrack have been added to Nintendo Music (Image credit: Nintendo)

Speaking of Mario Kart World, you can listen to a whopping 130 tracks newly added from the game, including some absolute bangers like the theme’s from Whistlestop Summit and Rainbow Road.

In-app, I was also notified that tracks from Mario Kart World's Free Roam mode will be added on a regular basis, so I'd expect more of the game's eclectic soundtrack to drift onto the platform in coming months.

Another interesting feature that’s been added is called ‘My Mix’. This essentially takes a look at your play history on Nintendo Music and constructs a playlist based on the tracks you’ve played the most — similar to some of the mixes you’ll find on streaming apps like Spotify and Tidal.

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All in all, this is a pretty comprehensive update, and makes it easier than ever to bump some of the greatest Nintendo tracks, wherever you are. In the future, it would be fantastic to see Nintendo Music roll out on the Nintendo Switch 2 itself — and potentially the original Switch as well.

I’d also be keen to see support for Wi-Fi casting, so I can use the app over Wi-Fi on my soundbar or wireless speakers. Still, it’s great to see Nintendo give its music streaming service some love, and I’m pretty hyped to blast the Mii Channel theme while on the road.