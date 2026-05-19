Desperate to sniff The Super Mario Galaxy Movie? This limited edition scent collection is a sensory delight

So that's how space smells...

Luigi, Mario, Princess Peach and Yoshi in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
(Image credit: Nintendo/Universal)
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You've already seen The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, but now you should prepare to sniff The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Grooming brand Old Spice has released a massive new collection of limited edition products inspired by the hit film, so now you can finally find out exactly what the universe of Super Mario smells like.

There are five distinct scents here: Cosmic Quest, Desert Detour, Castle Crush, Space Mischief, and Brooklyn Bounce. They're available across a wide range of different product types (including the expected deodorant sticks, soap blocks, and shower gels) and I've already gone hands-on and smelled them all.

Check out the new Old Spice x The Super Mario Galaxy Movie collection

Dashiell Wood
Dashiell Wood
Gaming Editor

Dash is an experienced tech journalist who specializes in video games, electronic entertainment products, and the wider industry that surrounds them. He currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, leading our review, preview, feature, and news coverage of the latest and greatest releases.

Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine UK) and has written articles for many of the UK's other biggest gaming magazines including the likes of Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.

Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.

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