Desperate to sniff The Super Mario Galaxy Movie? This limited edition scent collection is a sensory delight
So that's how space smells...
You've already seen The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, but now you should prepare to sniff The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Grooming brand Old Spice has released a massive new collection of limited edition products inspired by the hit film, so now you can finally find out exactly what the universe of Super Mario smells like.
There are five distinct scents here: Cosmic Quest, Desert Detour, Castle Crush, Space Mischief, and Brooklyn Bounce. They're available across a wide range of different product types (including the expected deodorant sticks, soap blocks, and shower gels) and I've already gone hands-on and smelled them all.
My favorite is definitely Desert Detour, with its surprisingly refined profile that's almost like an Old Fashioned cocktail. Cosmic Quest is pretty good too, with a very fresh smell that reminds me of the classic Old Spice Whitewater.
I've also forced a few of my colleagues to share their thoughts as well, as you can see below. (An important note: Lynx is the UK name for Axe.)
Check out the new Old Spice x The Super Mario Galaxy Movie collection
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Dash is an experienced tech journalist who specializes in video games, electronic entertainment products, and the wider industry that surrounds them. He currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, leading our review, preview, feature, and news coverage of the latest and greatest releases.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine UK) and has written articles for many of the UK's other biggest gaming magazines including the likes of Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
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