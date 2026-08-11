The Shards is now streaming on Hulu for US viewers and Disney+ internationally, as it adapts Bret Easton Ellis' novel of the same name.

In my The Shards review, I was pleased to note that it was a welcome return to form for Ryan Murphy. I was also impressed by how well he adapts the source material into a sexy, glamorous yet dangerous TV series.

If you're here, you're wondering when the next episodes will stream. Much like the two episode premiere, we also get two episodes this week.

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Here's what you need to know about the release of The Shards episodes 3 and 4.

What time can I watch The Shards episodes 3 and 4 on Hulu?

The Shards | Official Trailer | Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, Hayes Warner | FX - YouTube Watch On

For US viewers, both The Shards episodes 3 and 4 will drop on Wednesday, August 12 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.

Here's when you can stream the new episodes in other countries.

US – Thursday, August 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Thursday, August 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET Canada – Thursday, August 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET

– Thursday, August 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET UK – Friday, August 14 at 2am BST

– Friday, August 14 at 2am BST India – Friday, August 14 at 6:30am IST

– Friday, August 14 at 6:30am IST Singapore – Friday, August 14 at 9am SGT

– Friday, August 14 at 9am SGT Australia – Friday, August 14 at 11am AEDT

– Friday, August 14 at 11am AEDT New Zealand – Friday, August 14 at 12pm NZDT

When do new episodes of The Shards come out?

(Image credit: Hulu)

After this week's double bill, episodes of The Shards will premiere on a weekly basis until the finale on Wednesday, September 9. We do have another double bill coming up too, which is good news for those who don't like to wait.

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For dates as well as the episode titles for the upcoming The Shards releases, take a look below.

The Shards Episode 1 “Pilot”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 2 “Don’t You Want Me”: Out now

Out now The Shards Episode 3 “Help Me! Rhonda!”: Wednesday, August 12

Wednesday, August 12 The Shards Episode 4 “Robert’s Party”: Wednesday, August 12

Wednesday, August 12 The Shards Episode 5 “Murder on the Dancefloor”: Wednesday, August 19

Wednesday, August 19 The Shards Episode 6 “Homecoming Part One”: Wednesday, August 26

Wednesday, August 26 The Shards Episode 7 “Homecoming Part Two”: Wednesday, August 26

Wednesday, August 26 The Shards Episode 8 “Hamlet”: Wednesday, September 2

Wednesday, September 2 The Shards Episode 9 “Stairway to Heaven”: Wednesday, September 9

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