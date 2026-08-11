What is the release date for The Shards episodes 3 and 4 on Hulu and Disney+?
Another double bill is headed our way
The Shards is now streaming on Hulu for US viewers and Disney+ internationally, as it adapts Bret Easton Ellis' novel of the same name.
In my The Shards review, I was pleased to note that it was a welcome return to form for Ryan Murphy. I was also impressed by how well he adapts the source material into a sexy, glamorous yet dangerous TV series.
If you're here, you're wondering when the next episodes will stream. Much like the two episode premiere, we also get two episodes this week.
Here's what you need to know about the release of The Shards episodes 3 and 4.
What time can I watch The Shards episodes 3 and 4 on Hulu?
For US viewers, both The Shards episodes 3 and 4 will drop on Wednesday, August 12 at 6pm PT/ 9pm ET.
Here's when you can stream the new episodes in other countries.
- US – Thursday, August 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- Canada – Thursday, August 13 at 6pm PT / 9pm ET
- UK – Friday, August 14 at 2am BST
- India – Friday, August 14 at 6:30am IST
- Singapore – Friday, August 14 at 9am SGT
- Australia – Friday, August 14 at 11am AEDT
- New Zealand – Friday, August 14 at 12pm NZDT
When do new episodes of The Shards come out?
After this week's double bill, episodes of The Shards will premiere on a weekly basis until the finale on Wednesday, September 9. We do have another double bill coming up too, which is good news for those who don't like to wait.
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For dates as well as the episode titles for the upcoming The Shards releases, take a look below.
- The Shards Episode 1 “Pilot”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 2 “Don’t You Want Me”: Out now
- The Shards Episode 3 “Help Me! Rhonda!”: Wednesday, August 12
- The Shards Episode 4 “Robert’s Party”: Wednesday, August 12
- The Shards Episode 5 “Murder on the Dancefloor”: Wednesday, August 19
- The Shards Episode 6 “Homecoming Part One”: Wednesday, August 26
- The Shards Episode 7 “Homecoming Part Two”: Wednesday, August 26
- The Shards Episode 8 “Hamlet”: Wednesday, September 2
- The Shards Episode 9 “Stairway to Heaven”: Wednesday, September 9
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Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
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