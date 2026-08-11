Wix launches Symphony – giving small businesses their own AI workforce

Wix launches Symphony, a standalone AI agent platform designed for SMBs

AI agents work to understand your business, then complete essential tasks on your behalf

Symphony comes with a built-in quality layer, helping ensure trust.

Wix, one of the world’s biggest website builders, has today launched Symphony, a new platform which aims to provide SMBs with a proactive team of AI agents that are built around their specific business needs, goals, and workflows.

The company says Symphony will allow business owners to move away from working alone to operating with a tailored AI team in just minutes.

What is Symphony?

Wix claims Symphony has been built on the experience and unique data it has accumulated while supporting hundreds of millions of businesses worldwide.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

The company highlights how, unlike typical AI tools that simply act on instructions, Symphony learns the business, taking the time to understand its unique needs rather than offering a one-size-fits-all solution.

At the center is Maestro, Symphony’s central AI agent. Maestro understands what is happening across the business, identifies what needs attention next, and coordinates the right agent for each job.

Operating much like a team of humans, Symphony’s AI agents work across approved workflows, executing tasks and connecting to the tools that the business already uses. It then reports back, offering updates, analytics, and flagging key actions for approvals.

Each day your agents will also have a ‘morning meeting’, providing a summary through a simple app of work completed, highlighting what still needs to be completed, and identifying new opportunities based on business activity, customer behavior, and current trends.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Symphony also provides a built-in quality review layer, with a separate agent checking work before it is presented, helping support accuracy.

According to Wix, Symphony is available through a tiered subscription model.

“We built Symphony to be the go-to AI agent orchestrator for SMBs,” said Ronny Elkayam, COO of Wix.

“It is purpose-built for how small businesses operate, combining Wix’s two decades of SMB expertise with a coordinated multi-agent system that can learn how a business works, take action and help owners grow with more speed and confidence. With Symphony, any business owner can have the team they need to scale.”

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.