Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has defended the 'Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look', which premieres on Netflix

He said it's a "first-of-its-kind partnership with Netflix" and it's a "great marketing partner for us"

Zelnick suggested the timed exclusivity isn't an issue, as it will arrive on YouTube hours later

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick has defended the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 extended look video being available exclusively on Netflix for a time.

During a Q&A after the publisher's Q1 FY27 financial report, the CEO was asked why the decision was made to have the 'Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look' be a timed Netflix exclusive when it releases on August 27.

The premiere, which kicks GTA 6's marketing into top gear ahead of the game's launch later this year, was criticised by some because it means fans without a Netflix subscription will need to pay a fee to watch. However, this doesn't seem to be a concern for Take-Two, since it will arrive six hours later on YouTube for free.

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"This is a first-of-its-kind partnership with Netflix," Zelnick said. "They're a great marketing partner for us and distribution partner, as you know.

"We also work with virtually every social media outlet on Earth. This is part of Rockstar Games' marketing strategy. We're excited for everyone to see an extended look of Grand Theft Auto 6."

As for what fans can expect, Zelnick couldn't offer any hints, although it's speculated that the extended look could finally feature the long-awaited gameplay trailer.

"I'm not prepared to tell you how it's going to go," he said, "but I feel really good about it. And of course, some six hours after the initial launch on Netflix will be available on [the] Rockstar Games channel on YouTube, and I think ultimately many other outlets."

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GTA 6 launches on November 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S, and according to Zelnick, the game's $100 Ultimate Edition is selling more than the Standard Edition, despite some controversy regarding the price.