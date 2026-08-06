Rockstar Games has announced the Grand Theft Auto 6 : An Extended Look

It will premiere on Netflix on August 27 and later launch on YouTube

The extended look could finally reveal gameplay

Rockstar Games has announced that a special extended look at Grand Theft Auto 6 will premiere on Netflix later this month.

There are four months to go until the biggest game launch of all time, and seemingly out of nowhere, Rockstar has revealed that the 'Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look' will be released on August 27, amid Gamescom 2026.

While there are no details to confirm what exactly this extended look entails, we know it will premiere on Netflix at 3PM ET / 12PM PT / 8PM BST and later launch on the studio's YouTube channel at 9PM ET / 6PM PT / 2AM BST.

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Fans have been eagerly awaiting Trailer 3, so the premiere may finally showcase just that, or the much-anticipated gameplay deep dive. However, given that it's releasing on Netflix, the event seems like a big deal and could suggest a documentary-style video.

I imagine it could be similar to a behind-the-scenes developer film, something reminiscent of Naughty Dog's Grounded documentaries for The Last of Us and The Last of Part 2, which will ramp up the game's marketing phase.

Rockstar also hasn't confirmed the duration of the extended look, so we'll have to wait and see what's in store.

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look Coming August 27 - YouTube Watch On

The announcement also came with brand new GTA 6 artwork, showing off the game's co-protagonists, Lucia and Jason, wearing balaclavas in front of a gas station.

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GTA 6 launches on November 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.