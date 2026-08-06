We could finally be getting the next GTA 6 trailer as Rockstar announces a special 'extended look' that will premiere on... Netflix?
Seems like a big deal
- Rockstar Games has announced the Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look
- It will premiere on Netflix on August 27 and later launch on YouTube
- The extended look could finally reveal gameplay
Rockstar Games has announced that a special extended look at Grand Theft Auto 6 will premiere on Netflix later this month.
There are four months to go until the biggest game launch of all time, and seemingly out of nowhere, Rockstar has revealed that the 'Grand Theft Auto 6: An Extended Look' will be released on August 27, amid Gamescom 2026.
While there are no details to confirm what exactly this extended look entails, we know it will premiere on Netflix at 3PM ET / 12PM PT / 8PM BST and later launch on the studio's YouTube channel at 9PM ET / 6PM PT / 2AM BST.
Fans have been eagerly awaiting Trailer 3, so the premiere may finally showcase just that, or the much-anticipated gameplay deep dive. However, given that it's releasing on Netflix, the event seems like a big deal and could suggest a documentary-style video.
I imagine it could be similar to a behind-the-scenes developer film, something reminiscent of Naughty Dog's Grounded documentaries for The Last of Us and The Last of Part 2, which will ramp up the game's marketing phase.
Rockstar also hasn't confirmed the duration of the extended look, so we'll have to wait and see what's in store.
The announcement also came with brand new GTA 6 artwork, showing off the game's co-protagonists, Lucia and Jason, wearing balaclavas in front of a gas station.
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GTA 6 launches on November 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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