Snap is taking its AR glasses directly into the enterprise market

Nvidia, Salesforce, and AWS are joining Snap's push into workplace computing

Snap wants Specs to become a computer rather than another camera accessory

Snap is taking its augmented reality glasses into the enterprise market through partnerships with Nvidia, Salesforce and Amazon Web Services.

The company is looking beyond its established consumer business for workplace applications that could generate demand for its new hardware.

Snap’s CEO Evan Spiegel wants businesses to view Specs as a computing platform rather than another pair of glasses designed primarily for taking pictures.

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Snap looks beyond its consumer business

Snap's Specs glasses cost $2,195, putting the device into a category where business customers will need clear reasons to purchase it.

The company says the glasses can support field technicians by displaying digital instructions while workers inspect or repair equipment.

They can also allow employees to interact with colleagues while accessing information through the glasses during workplace tasks.

Microsoft and Meta spent years developing augmented and virtual reality hardware without producing products that became widely adopted consumer devices.

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Microsoft's HoloLens and Meta's Quest line have faced challenges turning immersive computing into a mainstream hardware business.

The company believes that the physical size of previous devices was an important problem for users, arguing that Specs is better suited to workplace use.

Snap is approaching Specs through practical workplace applications while attempting to expand beyond the consumer market that has driven its business.

The company has not disclosed how many enterprise customers are committed to using Specs or how much revenue its business partnerships could generate.

Nvidia, Salesforce and AWS join the enterprise push

Snap is collaborating with Nvidia for access to an open-source extended reality AI platform that businesses can use when developing applications for immersive devices.

Salesforce is also part of the initiative, while Amazon Web Services provides another major technology relationship for Snap's enterprise effort.

“They’ve got an open-source XR AI platform that a number of businesses are already building on top of,” Spiegel said.

“The goal with both Salesforce and Nvidia is to make it really easy for businesses to get the benefits of those agentic platforms.”

These partnerships are intended to connect Specs with software and AI services that businesses already use.

Snap is also developing Specs Intelligence, an AI service designed to operate across the glasses, iPhones and Mac computers.

Spiegel said the company has not finalized pricing, although the service is expected to have free access alongside other usage-based options.

The system is intended to let users complete tasks through an AI assistant while moving between the glasses and other Apple devices.

These efforts may give Snap a route toward making Specs useful for work beyond the consumer applications that have defined its business.

Via CNBC

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