NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, September 20 (game #931)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, September 19 (game #930).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #931) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Putting on airs

NYT Strands today (game #931) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PURE

GRASS

BURST

TOAST

SIXTY

BRAIDS

NYT Strands today (game #931) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #931) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: right, 1st row • Last side: left, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #931) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #931, are…

BOAST

BRAG

FLEX

GLOAT

STRUT

BLUSTER

POSTURE

SPANGRAM: GRANDIOSITY

My rating: So easy

So easy My score: Perfect

A left-to-right spangram aside, this was a fairly straightforward search once I’d bagged my first word, but that’s probably because I’m the greatest Strands player that the world has ever known.

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And it’s not just me saying that. Everyone says so.

I have never lost a single game of Strands and I never need to use a hint because it’s all so easy — probably the easiest way to spend two minutes in the world, actually, because that’s how long it takes me to complete even the hardest Strands game. Two minutes! Actually, probably closer to 120 seconds.

(Not really!)

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, September 19, game #930)

ARRR

HEARTIES

AVAST

MATEY

SAVVY

YOHOHO

SPANGRAM: TALKLIKEAPIRATE