Rune wants unused solar electricity powering GPUs instead of going to waste

RELIC connects computing equipment directly to functioning solar generation sites

The system operates without grid connections or conventional data center construction

A San Francisco company named Rune has introduced a modular compute unit built to operate directly on unused solar power.

Called RELIC, the equipment attaches to functioning solar installations without needing any connection to the electrical grid or new construction work.

The launch came alongside a $40 million Series A financing round for Rune, lifting the firm's overall capital raised to $53.5 million total.

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Skipping the grid bottleneck

Solar facilities routinely waste as much as 20% of the electricity they generate, adding up to more than 50 TWh yearly nationwide.

RELIC pulls that idle current straight from the source, avoiding metering charges, utility fees, and the grid limitations slowing AI growth.

"Every solar plant is a latent data center. The power is already there, sitting idle while AI labs wait years for grid connections that may never come," said William Layden, Co-Founder and CEO of Rune.

Rune states that RELIC can be installed in about 60 minutes and deliver working GPU capacity within six weeks of a contract.

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That timeline contrasts sharply with conventional data center construction projects, which frequently stretch across several years before reaching full operational status.

The company reports that RELIC lowers non-compute infrastructure spending by 85%, saving roughly $620 million across a 100 MW deployment.

RELIC operates natively on direct current — solar's original output form — sidestepping energy losses that occur when converting power to alternating current.

It needs no extensive site preparation, leaves no visible trace across the landscape, and operates entirely without consuming any water.

Rune's initial working installation sits at a 200 MW solar facility located in Texas, mounted on existing infrastructure without any modifications.

Addressing a system under strain

Traditional data center construction cannot keep pace with the surging demand pouring in from artificial intelligence developers and infrastructure buyers everywhere.

Rune's approach addresses that shortfall by placing compute equipment directly beside existing renewable generation instead of pursuing new construction projects.

“Demand for AI infrastructure is growing faster than it can be delivered. Rune deploys compute directly behind the meter at operating solar farms, converting clean power into rapidly scalable AI capacity,” said Santo Politi, Founder and General Partner of Spark Capital.

“Every renewable asset in operation becomes a potential deployment site. Rune is the fastest path to new capacity we have seen."

Many data centers currently running were adapted from designs built for earlier computing needs rather than for artificial intelligence workloads specifically.

“AI’s power constraint isn’t generation, it’s resource allocation,” said Varun Palivela, Co-Founder and CTO of Rune.

“The industry is retrofitting data centers designed for a different era rather than rethinking the architecture itself. We built an entirely new technology stack from the ground up, coupling compute directly to clean generation so AI can scale here on Earth.”

The approach leaves Rune testing whether unused solar capacity can support AI computing at the speed required by growing demand.

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