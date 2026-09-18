Players will need to 'think on their feet' in Alien: Isolation 2's new exterior environments, while the 'perfect hunter' xenomorph will also learn and 'adapt' how to track you down in the outdoors
"It is an intense experience"
- Creative Assembly says Alien: Isolation 2's exterior setting will force players to adapt to their surroundings
- The game's Xenomorph will also adapt at the same time to both player and environment
- Things like the weather system will impact the cat-and-mouse experience, forcing players to "improvise"
Alien: Isolation 2's exterior setting will increase both tension and danger, according to Creative Assembly, because as the player adapts to the new environment, so will the Xenomorph.
Unlike the first game, where players were isolated in a space station and actively hunted by the Xenomorph, the sequel will have an expanded setting, spanning an outdoor colony world and the confines of the Weyland-Yutani outpost.
Players will once again be caught up in a cat-and-mouse experience as they navigate their new environment, but the alien's intelligence will raise the stakes.
"I think the contrast between claustrophobia and pressure versus vulnerability and exposedness, it will make the player have to think on their feet," said principal UI artist Laura Mouther.
The game's weather system will also affect how players approach the outdoors, since storms will impact the sound of the approaching alien, and players will need to "improvise."
"The alien is the perfect hunter," Mouther added. "It will adapt to those situations, to those environments. And you will have to adapt to our environment."
She added that it will feel like a "new experience," but the game will give players the time to understand the mechanics of the game and the world, even if they didn't play the first game.
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"It's not unfair," Mouther said. "This alien is also not cheating. If it can't see you, it can't see you, right? If it can't hear you, it can't hear you. We will give players enough time to get to grips with it. But it is an intense experience and a tough game, and that is what the community loved about [the first game]. And we will stick through to that."
Alien: Isolation 2 is now in development and will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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