The Apple Watch Series 12 is officially available, and Best Buy offers an excellent trade-in deal that lets you get the smartwatch for as little as $199.



The feature-packed Apple Watch 12 is $399 for the 42mm GPS-only model, but if you have an older smartwatch to trade in, Best Buy can shave up to $200 off the retail price. Discounts on new Apple devices are extremely rare, and this is the best deal we've spotted.



The Apple Watch Series 12 features new Apple silicon and advanced health sensors, which Apple claims are the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable. Apple's newest Health Sensing System, along with its S11 chip, offers a suite of health and fitness features including a new readiness score. The Series 12 also includes advanced workout and sleep tracking and offers up to 24 hours of battery life and up to 10 hours during an outdoor workout, a 25% improvement over the previous model.

Get the new Apple Watch 12 for as little as $199

Apple Watch Series 12 at Best Buy: starting at $199 with qualifying trade-in

The Apple Watch 12 is officially available to buy at Best Buy, and you can get the smartwatch for as little as $199 with a qualifying trade-in. The Apple Watch 12 features new Apple silicon and advanced health sensors, which offer advanced heart rate, workout, and sleep tracking.

To find out how much you can save, you'll click on 'Check your trade-in value' on the Apple Watch 12 product page. You'll then answer questions about your trade-in device, and Best Buy will show you the value. The retailer will email you shipping instructions for your trade-in device, and once it's received, Best Buy will refund the amount to your original payment method.



Keep in mind this is a limited-time offer and an excellent deal if you have an older smartwatch and want to upgrade to Apple's latest and greatest.