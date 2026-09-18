A 4TB SSD gives you plenty of storage, but high-capacity drives can be expensive. SanDisk's WD_BLACK SN7100 is a compact M.2 2280 drive that combines PCIe 4.0 connectivity with TLC 3D NAND and a DRAM-less HMB design.

• Best for: Professionals, PC builders, and gamers who needs a high-capacity SSD for a laptop or desktop and wants a lot of room for applications, media and large files.

• The deal: The 4TB WD_BLACK SN7100 is now $560 (was $580) at Newegg when you use promo code SSF73634

• Why it matters: The SSD delivers sequential read speeds up to 7,000MB/s and writes up to 6,700MB/s, alongside a solid 2,400TBW endurance rating.

Why we recommend it

The SN7100 delivers plenty of storage and performance suited to creative laptops and desktop PCs. Its maximum operating power is rated at 4.5W, and it offers up to 100% better power efficiency than the previous generation. The 4TB model also has an endurance rating of 2,400TBW.

For more options, look at our roundups of the best SSDs and the fastest SSDs.

Price context & historical value

The saving from $580 to $579.99 is obviously minuscule on its own, but promo code SSF73634 brings the price down to $559.99. It's not a huge discount, but with storage prices so high right now, any reduction is welcome.

That said, this is nowhere near its historical low. The 4TB WD_BLACK SN7100 was available to buy for $209.99 in 2025, illustrating just how dramatically SSD prices have risen since then. Not so long ago, it was priced at $1,379.99 at Amazon, where it is currently $579.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the 4TB WD_BLACK SN7100 if...

You want to increase your storage without compromising on speed. With 4TB available, there's plenty of room for large files, applications and media without constantly managing free space.

❌ Skip the 4TB WD_BLACK SN7100 if...

You regularly handle sustained, storage heavy workloads, as it's a DRAM-less SSD (dedicated DRAM is better). It also comes without a heatsink, so check the cooling arrangements and available space in the device where you plan to install it.