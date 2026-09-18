We've officially passed the midway point of September 2026 — and your reward for doing so is a weekend full of thrilling television.

Indeed, our latest streaming round-up features a bumper crop of new and returning shows on the world's best streaming services. That's a good thing, too, because new movies released at home are at a premium this week.

Still, with the eagerly anticipated new seasons of Apple TV and Paramount+ Originals — among others — to enjoy, you're spoiled for choice over what you should watch first this weekend. So, scroll on to see what'll be top of your watchlist. — Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

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MobLand season 2 (Paramount+)

MobLand | Season 2 Fire Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Look lively, gang — the Harrigans are back in town. MobLand season 2 is even more chaotic than before, and that makes for absolutely exceptional TV.

Conrad's feud with Kevin ramps up a notch, embroiling new 'fixer' Frankie in their mess as family arch-rival Kat tries to take control of London from a distance. This leaves Harry having to clean up even more mess than before, particularly considering his and Jan's impending divorce.

If you think you understand, you don't — between the Harrigans and us, it's the blind leading the blind. But, that makes tuning into Paramount+ this week all the more enriching, because everyone is prepared to take a risk. — Jasmine Valentine, entertainment reporter

Slow Horses season 6 (Apple TV)

Slow Horses — Season 6 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The latest season of Slow Horses didn't trot, but rather galloped back onto Apple's streaming platform earlier this week — and with good reason. The hit thriller's sixth installment sees past and present agents of Slough House targeted by mysterious adversaries, which forces the likes of Gary Oldman's Jackson Lamb, Jack Lowden's River Cartwright, and — spoiler — the returning Olivia Cooke's Sid Baker to go on the run.

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With two more seasons already in development, there'll be even more spy- and crime-based drama to enjoy sometime in 2027. Whether we'll see all of our favorite oddballs and damaged individuals return for that chapter, though, remains to be seen. — TP

Neagley (Prime Video)

Neagley S1 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

If you've loved watching Reacher season 4 but absolutely hated that loyal sidekick Neagley wasn't in it, I've got the perfect solution for you. Self-titled Neagley is the spinoff you'll have been waiting for, and it's a seamless continuation of the popular Amazon TV Original.

Taking on the lead role, she's working as a private investigator in Chicago, learning that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident. Obviously, Neagley is hell-bent on getting revenge and bringing the killer to justice, and puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.

Who does that remind you of? It's clear to see why Neagley has become the fan-favorite that she now is... but don't think that Reacher himself is too far away from this Prime Video off-shoot. — JV

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story (Netflix)

MONSTER: The Lizzie Borden Story | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Another installment of Ryan Murphy's controversial Netflix anthology series... consider me sat. This time around, he's taking on the infamous story of Lizzie Borden, who was tried and acquitted of murdering of her father and stepmother in 1982.

The above trailer quickly shows how the dark nursery rhyme "Lizzie Borden took an axe, gave her mother forty whacks" took hold, or why Martin Prince plays her in the Cape Feare episode of The Simpsons (couldn't not mention him). But, trapped in a cruel Victorian-era household, there's more psychological damage here than meets the eye.

Led by Ella Beatty in the titular role, this is the first time that Monster is fully female-focused. In even better news, American Horror Story stalwart Sarah Paulson also makes an appearance as serial killer Aileen Wuornos. Go figure. — JV

Youth (HBO Max)

Youth | Official Trailer | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

Sharon Horgan has made the jump to HBO Max with her latest comedy vehicle Youth, whose first two episodes drop this Sunday (September 20).

In it, the Irish writer/actor/producer plays Alex, a 50-something divorcee struggling to navigate her newfound post-marriage world. Throw having to juggle her career, family, and quest to find love again into the mix, and Alex has certainly got her hands full.

Horgan's most recent live-action TV projects have all landed well with critics and general audiences alike, so Warner Bros. will be hoping she weaves her magic with this latest venture. — TP

Best of the Best (Netflix)

Best of the Best | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The coming-of-age school dance storyline has been in dire need of a revamp for years, but Best of the Best is coming to save the day.

In it, we follow two childhood besties who join UCLA's competitive Bollywood-fusion dance team, only to find the road to the US championships is fiercer than they imagined.

Leading lady Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is truly the entertainment it-girl of the moment, meaning anything she's in is well worth streaming. Frankly, I'm just happy for an excuse to dance while I watch something. — JV

Golden Axe (Paramount+)

Golden Axe | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

The first of many SEGA franchises that are getting turned into movies or TV shows over the next few years, Golden Axe is billed as a "hilarious homage to SEGA's iconic 1989 video game", and boasts a strong voice cast that includes recent Emmy double winner Matthew Rhys.

An animated offering, it sees three legendary warriors in Ax, Tyris, and Gilius reunite and embark on a quest to defeat the evil giant known as Death Adder. Unfortunately for the trio, their mission is hampered by Hampton Squid, an inexperienced adventurer who invites himself along for the ride.

All 10 episodes are out now on Paramount+, so those who like to binge watch shows and/or want to get nostalgic over the classic arcade game can do so now. — TP

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