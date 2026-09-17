Lanterns' endgame is fast approaching. Only three more episodes remain of the increasingly popular DC Universe (DCU) TV show's debut season, so it won't be long before it departs our screens.

Right now, though, all eyes are on episode 6, which will reunite us with John Stewart, Hal Jordan, Kerry Kane, and other characters 10 years after last week's explosive episode.

Heading into this week's chapter, titled 'Bad Optics', there are five specific questions that need to be addressed, including one that's cast a large shadow over the HBO TV Original since its premiere. Full spoilers immediately follow for Lanterns up to and including episode 5.

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1. What are John Stewart and Hal Jordan up to in 2026?

What's Hal been up to since we last saw him? (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO Max)

We already know what happened to the Rushville residents who survived the devastating events of last week's episode.

Indeed, as Lanterns episode 1's time jump revealed, Sheriff Kerry Kane stuck around as the town's primary law enforcer. Meanwhile, her son Noah is sure to have remained, while a teaser for Lanterns episode 6 confirmed that Bill Macon stayed put despite his father's death, and the decimation of his and his family's community. But, what happened to the sci-fi crime show's lead duo in John Stewart and Hal Jordan?

Where Jordan is concerned, the episode 6 teaser heavily implies that he and Kane got together. After all, Kane wouldn't say "he came back for me" if they hadn't become romantically entangled in the years since the Battle of Rushville. That would also mean that, at some point, Kane and Macon's marriage ended, so it'll be interesting to see when that occurred, and how long it took for Jordan and Kane to become an item.

Furthermore, I'm intrigued to see what kind of life Jordan has made for himself in Rushville. Given his involvement in episode 5's destructive events, he won't be on any of the townsfolks' Christmas card lists. Stripped of his ring and identity, though, I'm fascinated to learn if he's mellowed out since we last saw him and if he's learned to appreciate the smaller things in life.

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Where did John go after episode 5 — and what's he doing now? (Image credit: HBO)

As for Stewart, he seemingly departed for pastures new after walking away from becoming Earth's next Green Lantern. So, where is he now? And what's he been doing for the last decade?

If the DCU Chapter One TV show takes cues from his comic book history, I suspect he'll not only return to his artistry-based roots, but he'll have also turned his number one passion into a career and become a successful architect. Additionally, I'm willing to be bet he's settled down in one of DC's famous fictional cities, such as Metropolis, rather than back at home where he'll likely have incurred the wrath of his pushy parents. Hey, they won't be happy that he turned his back on his (read: their) Green Lantern dream!

Of course, we know Stewart will be pulled back to Rushville not after Jordan is mysteriously killed (more on this later) but, as Lanterns' midseason trailer confirms, prior to his death. I imagine that his architectural career will last as long as his military one did, then, once he starts to investigate Jordan's death.

2. Why is there a Green Lantern beacon in the center of Rushville?

In brightest day, in blackest night... (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO)

Another thing teased in Lanterns' episode 6 preview was the unexpected appearance of a Green Lantern beacon in the center of Rushville.

Considering the disdain that its residents have for Stewart and Jordan, why would they erect something like this in their town? Or, more likely, did Guy Gardner — aka the DCU's current human Green Lantern — install it, and why was he allowed to (if at all) by Rushville's community? Furthermore, is its design supposed to poke fun at a certain Gotham City vigilante's own light-based signal?

Gardner is finally set to appear in the HBO Max TV show in this week's episode, so I'm sure we'll get answers from him — or someone else — shortly.

3. Who killed Hal Jordan...

Hal's death came as a shock to everyone (Image credit: John Johnson/HBO Max)

One of the biggest unresolved mysteries at the heart of this season's 2026 storyline, we need answers — or, at the very least, clues — about who apparently murdered Hal Jordan.

Frankly, I don't think we'll find out who did the deed in this week's episode. Lanterns' final three chapters will largely revolve around this whodunit, so I highly doubt we'll learn the culprit's identity until the season finale.

Nonetheless, there are myriad potential candidates. In my view, Bill Macon is an obvious choice. There's also an increasingly popular theory circulating online that Noah was responsible. Then there's the possibility that Jordan was killed by someone we haven't met yet.

Hopefully, 'Bad Optics' will start to thin out the crowd of would-be murderers. That is, unless Jordan isn't actually as dead as we've been led to believe...

4. ...and is he really dead?

Did HBO accidentally ruin another big twist in Lanterns? (Image credit: HBO Max)

Ever since Jordan's death was revealed in Lanterns episode 1, some viewers have refused to accept that he's actually shuffled off this mortal coil. After last week's episode, they might have a point, too.

Indeed, the above screenshot, which quickly made the rounds online following episode 5's release, appears to indicate that the Jordan we've followed through Lanterns' 2016 storyline is a clone. That much appears to be clear by the subtitles in the aforementioned screengrab.

Now, it's entirely possible that, during the post-production process, someone made a mistake with these subtitles and the error wasn't picked up before episode 5 was completed. If that's the case, this isn't a Jordan clone, which would mean he's dead and gone.

On the other hand, if this is a clone, it would imply that the Hal-O-Gram — ie the digital backup of Jordan's consciousness, which lives inside his ring — is the real Jordan, and would mean he's technically still alive. That would be a huge twist that very, very few people would have seen coming.

Again, it's likely this won't be revealed until Lanterns episode 8, so I don't anticipate a definitive answer will be given when 'Bad Optics' premieres on some of the world's best streaming services. At any rate, I hope we'll get a hint or two that Jordan might yet be alive. If nothing else, it'll keep fans guessing for a couple more weeks.

What happened to Hal Jordan's Green Lantern ring?

Fans can't agree on whether Guy Gardner is in possession of Hal Jordan's ring (Image credit: DC Studios/HBO Max)

With Jordan no longer being in possession of his ring, and Stewart giving it back to the Guardian of the Universe known as Lianna in episode 5, where is it now?

The logical answer is it was gifted to Gardner when he became Earth's latest Green Lantern. However, some fans have pointed out that there slight differences between Jordan and Gardner's rings, which suggests that the latter has a different one to his predecessor.

Hal Jordan & Guy Gardner have completely different Green Lantern RingsIn a recent interview, ‘Lanterns’ writer Tom King revealed that Guy Gardner has Hal Jordan’s ring. While he may have it, it’s shouldn’t be the ring he’s usingUnless the ring transforms and personalizes to… pic.twitter.com/ppxvNk5XV4August 18, 2026

If Gardner's ring is a different one, it begs the question: who's got Jordan's ring now? Jordan doesn't have it, because Stewart checks his former mentor's right hand for the cosmic weapon and quickly realizes that Jordan isn't wearing it.

So, was it stolen by whoever apparently killed Jordan? Has Jordan locked it away somewhere safe, such as the pocket universe-based vault that Jordan kept his Lantern battery in back in Coast City? Or did the Guardians keep it once Stewart gave it back to them? All could be revealed very soon.

For now, find out why recent comments made by the head of HBO have got me fearing the worst about Lanterns season 2.

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