Camp Snap's new 110D is a screen-free camera inspired by pocket 110 film cameras from the 1970s

It costs $74.95 at launch (about £56 / AU$105) and is available for pre-order

Camp Snap is promising 'near-instant shutter button response', addressing a common complaint about its previous cameras

Camp Snap is aiming to bring us back to the 1970s — sort of — with its new Camp Snap 110D. Styled after 110 film cameras, this adorable, rectangular compact digital camera is surfing on two current trends at once: cute cameras, and retro styling.

It's not the first modern release to co-opt the 110 camera look — Lomography did so a couple of years ago with its Lomatic 110. However, that was an analog camera shooting genuine 110mm format film, whereas Camp Snap's effort is an all-digital affair, with image quality more in line with the likes of the Camp Snap 2. In fact, it uses the exact same Sony IMX179 sensor as the Camp Snap 2, producing 8MP images and offering the same set of retro-styled filters: Standard, Vintage 1, Vintage 2, Analog and Black & White.

Still, with that slim, elongated silhouette it promises to be even more portable than the likes of the Camp Snap 2 and Camp Snap Pro. It can be worn on a wrist strap or lanyard, and at 143.2mm along its longest edge it will fit easily into a jacket pocket or small bag.

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Once again, the memory card door and settings controls are lockable, meaning the camera can freely be given to younger users. There's also a 30.5mm filter thread on the wide-angle, 26mm equivalent lens, allowing for the attachment of screw-on filters to create stylized effects (Camp Snap has several times hinted it plans to produce its own screw-on filters for its cameras, but none have surfaced yet).

So, in imaging terms, the Camp Snap 110D isn't bringing much that's new to the table. However, Camp Snap is touting one particular improvement that promises to fix an issue that has dogged the company's screen-free cameras since their inception.

The 110D is screen-free, like all Camp Snap cameras, and has a USB-C connection for charging and image transfer (Image credit: Camp Snap)

The fastest shutter button design yet

Camp Snap claims that the 110D has a 'reimagined' shutter button — indeed, its 'fastest shutter button design yet' that should deliver near-instant shutter response. This is a criticism that has come up with pretty much every previous Camp Snap camera: the significant shutter lag, a delay between the button being pressed and an image being captured. The issue was quite deleterious on the first Camp Snap camera, and in my view was much improved on the Camp Snap 2, though Camp Snap itself clearly feels there's room for further improvement.

I'll be interested to see just how 'fixed' the issue is, and what exactly Camp Snap means by 'reimagining' a shutter button. Another feature making a return is Quick Draw, present on the Camp Snap 2, which allows the camera to quickly wake from an inactive sleep mode and capture an image (as I said at the time, I think some users were potentially being caught out by this and thinking the shutter lag on the Camp Snap 2 was worse than it actually was).

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It's available in black and white colorways with silver and orange trims, respectively. (Image credit: Camp Snap)

Price-wise, the Camp Snap 110D comes is launching at $74.95 (about £56 / AU$105), which is a very slight jump over the $69.95 / £53 (around AU$130) launch price of the Camp Snap 2, and still lower than the $99 / £90 (around AU$180) price of the 16MP Camp Snap Pro. I'm hoping to try it out soon — and we'll see if Camp Snap has fixed that shutter-lag issue once and for all.

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