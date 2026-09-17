The world of Umamusume: Pretty Derby is coming to a major motorsport event in a new collaboration

Game art will be featured at the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix

Voice actor Tomoyo Takayanagi will also wave the chequered flag at some races

The viral horse girls of Umamusume: Pretty Derby will appear at the upcoming MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix thanks to a new crossover with publisher and developer Cygames.

The 2026 FIM MotoGP World Championship Round 16 MOTUL Grand Prix of Japan (to give it its full official title) is a motorcycle race set to take place from October 2 to 4 at Mobility Resort Motegi in Motegi, Japan.

Thanks to this collaboration, the course will be decorated with a gigantic 155-meter display decorated with eight popular characters from the game for fans to appreciate as the racing action unfolds.

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The big display is hard to miss. (Image credit: Cygames, Inc)

There will also be a special display board at the Grandstand entrance featuring art of the game, as well as special character photo spots within the venue itself.

Those attending the Moto2 and Moto3 races will also be able to see voice actor Tomoyo Takayanagi in the flesh, waving the checkered flag at the end of the race. Takayanagi is known for her portrayal of the famous Japanese racehorse Oguri Cap in the media franchise.

Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a hit mobile game where players train and compete in races as anthropomorphized horse girls that has been spun out into multiple anime and manga adaptations. The characters are based on real-life horses, past and present, and its popularity has been credited with reviving interest in the sport.

It's the first video game to become an official MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix event partner, but this is far from the only time Umamusume: Pretty Derby has crossed over with real-world events. Earlier this year, a special Umamusume livery appeared on a Pacific Racing Team BMW M4 GT3 Evo in Japan's Super GT racing championship.

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(Image credit: Cygames, Inc)

Umamusume: Pretty Derby is available to download for mobile devices with the App Store and Google Play Store. You can also play it on PC via Steam.

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