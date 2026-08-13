Crunchyroll is coming to compatible BMW and Mini vehicles

It comes as part of a new partnership with automotive app distrubition platform Appning

More than 40 car brands are expected to follow

Popular anime streaming service Crunchyroll is coming to a range of vehicles in a new collaboration with automation app distribution platform Appning.

Soon, owners of compatible BMW and Mini vehicles in the US, UK, and Australia will be able to access Crunchyroll directly through their car's infotainment systems, giving subscribers a new way to catch up with hit shows like Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, My Hero Academia, Haikyu!!, and more.

As a Mini owner and Crunchyroll subscriber I can't wait, and I can already see myself diving into the latest season of Oshi no Ko while parked up waiting at the car wash.

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BMW Group cars are just the start, however, with the app expected to steadily roll out to more than 40 automotive brands. Mercedez-Benz, Volkswagen, Leapmotor, and Lotus are just some of the brands that make Appning-enabled vehicles.

Appning owner Forvia estimates that the platform reaches more than 20% of the accessible market share, so if you recently bought a new car there's a decent chance that it will be compatible.

On the announcement, Crunchyroll SVP of global distribution and business development said that "Today’s consumers expect their entertainment to be available wherever they are, including in their vehicle.

"With Crunchyroll coming soon to global automotive partners, the anime experience will be even more accessible on every journey. Through this collaboration with Appning, we’re glad to provide another way for this passionate, global fan community to enjoy their favorite anime.”

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Crunchyroll is already available on a wide variety of platforms. You can download the app on your iOS or Android phone, visit the website on your laptop or PC, or access it from a range of games consoles and smart TV devices.

It offers more than 1,000 titles globally, focusing exclusively on Japanese cartoon animation, or anime as it's known. Prices start at $9.99 / £5.99 / AU$11.99 a month for the most basic tier of membership.

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