Crunchyroll is coming to BMW and Mini vehicles with 40 other brands to follow — and I can't wait to watch anime in my car
In-car streaming is coming (for those who are safely parked)
- Crunchyroll is coming to compatible BMW and Mini vehicles
- It comes as part of a new partnership with automotive app distrubition platform Appning
- More than 40 car brands are expected to follow
Popular anime streaming service Crunchyroll is coming to a range of vehicles in a new collaboration with automation app distribution platform Appning.
Soon, owners of compatible BMW and Mini vehicles in the US, UK, and Australia will be able to access Crunchyroll directly through their car's infotainment systems, giving subscribers a new way to catch up with hit shows like Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, My Hero Academia, Haikyu!!, and more.
As a Mini owner and Crunchyroll subscriber I can't wait, and I can already see myself diving into the latest season of Oshi no Ko while parked up waiting at the car wash.
BMW Group cars are just the start, however, with the app expected to steadily roll out to more than 40 automotive brands. Mercedez-Benz, Volkswagen, Leapmotor, and Lotus are just some of the brands that make Appning-enabled vehicles.
Appning owner Forvia estimates that the platform reaches more than 20% of the accessible market share, so if you recently bought a new car there's a decent chance that it will be compatible.
On the announcement, Crunchyroll SVP of global distribution and business development said that "Today’s consumers expect their entertainment to be available wherever they are, including in their vehicle.
"With Crunchyroll coming soon to global automotive partners, the anime experience will be even more accessible on every journey. Through this collaboration with Appning, we’re glad to provide another way for this passionate, global fan community to enjoy their favorite anime.”
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Crunchyroll is already available on a wide variety of platforms. You can download the app on your iOS or Android phone, visit the website on your laptop or PC, or access it from a range of games consoles and smart TV devices.
It offers more than 1,000 titles globally, focusing exclusively on Japanese cartoon animation, or anime as it's known. Prices start at $9.99 / £5.99 / AU$11.99 a month for the most basic tier of membership.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
Dash is an experienced tech journalist who specializes in video games, electronic entertainment products, and the wider industry that surrounds them. He currently serves as the Gaming Editor at TechRadar, leading our review, preview, feature, and news coverage of the latest and greatest releases.
Before joining the team, he was Contributing Writer at PLAY (formerly Official PlayStation Magazine UK) and has written articles for many of the UK's other biggest gaming magazines including the likes of Edge, PC Gamer, and SFX.
Now, when he's not getting his greasy little mitts on the newest hardware or gaming gadget, he can be found listening to J-pop or feverishly devouring the latest Nintendo Switch otome.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.