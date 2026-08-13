Apple TV has added third-party movies to its library of original titles for free

So far the offer is only available in the US, UK, and Canada

It's not certain whether it's a limited promotion

Apple TV is one of the best streaming services to sign up for if you’re looking for original and high-production movies and shows — but now the streaming behemoth is switching things up.

As spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple has added a handful of classic movies to its library of Apple TV originals, and they’re all included in your subscription plan with no additional fees. We don’t know the full list of markets where this promotion is live, though the outlet says it’s available in the US, UK, and Canada so far.

We also don’t know if this is a limited-time offering, but you can find the collection of non-Apple TV movies under the ‘Great Movies Available Now on Apple TV’ carousel. Titles are subject to vary depending on region, but the following movies are available to stream on Apple TV in the US now:

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The Martian

Arrival

The Bourne Identity

Looper

E.T.

The Proposal

I, Robot

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

21 Jump Street

The Sixth Sense

Gone Girl

Zoolander

Zodiac

Charlie’s Angels

Titanic

Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol

A Beautiful Mind

The Aviator

The Rookie

It’s quite an out-of-pocket move for Apple TV, given that it prides itself on housing only original entertainment, and not titles that it doesn’t produce itself.

Subscribers have always had the option to buy or rent third-party titles through the streaming service — similar to Prime Video — but that’s pretty much it. That said, this isn’t the first time Apple TV+ has experimented with a promotion like this.

The streaming platform pulled a similar stunt back in 2024, when it added 50 licensed movies to its library, but it came with two unfortunate caveats. Firstly, the offer was available to US subscribers only, leaving the rest of the world out of the excitement, and secondly it didn’t last very long, as all 50 movies were removed after just one month.

Whether it’s the same situation this time around is unclear. So far, Apple hasn’t explicitly stated if this is another limited offer so that gives us a little bit of hope, but we’re keeping our eyes peeled for more information just in case.

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It’s been a busy time for Apple TV+ right now. The fourth season of one its best shows, Ted Lasso, is finally out, which our Senior Entertainment Reporter Tom Power gave a generous four stars in his review — not to mention the new miniseries Cape Fear has really taken off. However, it’s not the only streamer that’s shaking things up with its movie library.

Just this week, Google added over 10,000 movies and TV shows to Google TV Freeplay, a FAST streaming platform baked into supported smart TVs. Additionally, the company expanded its live TV programming, which now includes over 300 free channels across a multitude of genres.

It’s great to see Apple TV has considered bulking out its library of original movies and shows with third-party titles, but I don’t think platforms like Netflix and Disney+ should worry just yet. As mentioned, this might be another limited offer, but if Apple TV decides to get the ball rolling with introducing non-Apple TV titles to its library, then its rivals should consider sleeping with one eye open.

Out of all the platforms, Apple TV is the most dedicated to its original productions by a landslide, while Netflix churns out shows and cancels them shortly after. If Apple TV continues to add third-party movies, viewers will have the best of both: quality original programming and classic, feel-good movies. That's when its rivals should start to rethink things.

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