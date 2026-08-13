Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 has been delayed

The game will now launch on December 3

King Art Games says it wants to "refine the experience" and optimise performance

Developer King Art Games has announced that Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 has been delayed three months and will now launch in December.

The upcoming real-time strategy (RTS) game was originally slated for a September 17 release on PC, but the developer has now confirmed that, thanks to a desire to take more time to "refine the experience," it will now launch on December 3.

The studio confirmed that "development continues at full pace" and it plans to release more Battlefield Reports, gameplay showcases, and developer deep dives over the coming months.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

"As we approached the final stages of development, we saw an opportunity to further enhance Dawn of War 4 and deliver the quality of experience we’ve always envisioned," said Jan Theysen, Creative Director at King Art Games.

"The additional time will allow us to continue optimising performance, resolving bugs, and applying further polish to ensure players have the best possible experience from day one."

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV - Release Date Update PEGI - YouTube Watch On

With the delay, this means the Commander Edition, which comes with all Year One content and offers a three-day early access period, also has a new November 30 release date.

Alongside the news, King Art Games unveiled an updated Year One roadmap reflecting the revised release timing, featuring post-launch content, which starts with the Crusade Mode and Map Pack 1 in early 2027, followed by new maps, modes, Commanders, and the Mission Editor.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Additionally, the game's two major story expansions have also been pushed back; the Blood Ravens story prologue will now arrive in spring 2027, while the Aftermath campaign expansion will launch in the summer.

In TechRadar Gaming's Dawn of War 4 preview, Managing Editor Rob Dwiar called the game a " sequel that fans have been waiting for."

"Warhammer: 40,000 - Dawn of War 4 is finally real, I’ve played it, and I love it already," he wrote. "Diving into new-to-the-series developer King Art Games’ take on the epic strategy franchise, I was immediately transported back to some of my fondest memories of PC gaming, LAN parties, and chaotic 40K action as I felt like the emperor himself moving armies around maps."