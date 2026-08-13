Helldivers 2 has been added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog

Its arrival comes alongside the new Devoid of Liberty story update

A new Warhammer 40,000 warbond has also been added to the game

Helldivers 2, Arrowhead Game Studios' critically acclaimed multiplayer shooter, has officially landed on PlayStation Plus just in time for two huge updates.

As of today, Helldivers 2 is part of the PS Plus Game Catalog and is available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members, reaching even more players since its successful 2024 launch. According to Sony, the game has now surpassed 22.9 million players across PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.

"Players continue to recognize the value of PlayStation Plus and an ever-evolving Game Catalog with strong content specially curated for the PlayStation community," said Mary Yee, senior vice president of marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment in a recent blog post.

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"With the addition of Helldivers 2, a game that has already been enjoyed by millions of players worldwide, we’re further strengthening the value of PlayStation Plus and creating more opportunities for members to discover and engage with exceptional games."

The arrival of Helldivers 2 to PS Plus also comes alongside the launch of a new chapter, titled 'Devoid of Liberty,' a horror-themed narrative arc that "introduces the first signs of a nightmarish threat emerging from a mysterious void in the galaxy."

The opening will send Helldivers to the void as mutated Illuminate organisms begin appearing across the battlefield, and they'll enter a new biome filled with familiar foes in new forms.

In addition, the update arrives alongside a new warbond available for purchase in collaboration with Warhammer 40,000.

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The 'Helldivers 2 x Warhammer 40,000: Castellan’s Creed Legendary Warbond' brings iconic elements of Games Workshop’s Warhammer 40,000 universe to the game, "drawing inspiration from the Cadian Kasrkin, the elite shock assault troops of Warhammer 40,000’s Astra Militarum," and offers new armors, weapons, and vehicle patterns.