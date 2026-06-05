The Xbox Game Pass lineup for June has been announced

The selection features nine games, including Herdling , Total Chaos , Beastro , and more

Persona 5 Royal headlines the collection this month

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Game Pass lineup for the first half of June ahead of the 2026 Xbox Games Showcase.

The selection offers nine games so far, across different Game Pass tiers, including the day-one releases Solarpunk, which launches on June 8, Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions, coming June 11, and Junkster, arriving on June 16.

Also available is Herdling, the new adventure game from Firewatch publisher Campo Santo, where players must find, tame, care for, and guide a herd of horned beasts called Calicorns to a mountain peak.

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TechRadar's Managing Editor, Social & Engagement, Josephine Watson, reviewed Herdling, describing it as "a surprisingly well-rounded atmospheric adventure that belies its short play time" that is "undoubtedly an indie gem, but not without its flaws."

Total Chaos, a survival horror from the creator of Turbo Overkill, as well as boxing game Undisputed, a cozy life sim and deck-building adventure, Beastro, and Frog Sqwad, a co-op extraction puzzle-platformer, are all coming to the service too.

Finally, Persona 5 Royal, the award-winning role-playing game (RPG) from Atlus, headlines the collection for this month. It's one of my absolute favourite RPGS that expands on the original 2017 release with more dungeons, new characters and relationships, and a story that will steal your heart.

As Microsoft mentions in the Xbox Wire post, five games will leave Game Pass on June 15, including Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Warhammer 40K Space Marine: Master Crafted Edition, so save on these games while you can.

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Xbox Game Pass titles for June 2026

Herdling (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – Available now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – Available now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass Total Chaos (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – Available now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – Available now with Game Pass Premium; joining Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass Solarpunk (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – June 8 for Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass + day one on Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – June 8 for Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass + day one on Game Pass Undisputed (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 8 for Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 8 for Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 9 with

Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 9 with Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, and PC Game Pass Beastro (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 11 with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 11 with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Frog Sqwad (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – June 11 with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass

(Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – June 11 with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions (Game Preview) - (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – June 11 with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass + day one on Xbox Game Pass

(Game Preview) - (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – June 11 with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass + day one on Xbox Game Pass Junkster (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – June 16 with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass + day one on Xbox Game Pass