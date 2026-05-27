June 2026 PS Plus Games have been revealed

Among them is Grounded Fully Yolked Edition

This Xbox-published game was once an Xbox exclusive, and now PS Plus members get it for free

June is days away and that means a fresh new batch of PS Plus Essential games is about to be handed out to subscribers. While we usually have to wait to find out the selection, Sony’s Day of Play 2026 campaign has just told us what we’ll be playing early.

The titles are:

There’s a definite multiplayer focus here. Warhammer and Grounded are solid co-op titles to head into with a squad, while Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is a great character fighter that fans of Nintendo’s Smash Bros. series will very much enjoy.

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The first two are playable across both the PS4 and PS5, while Darktide is restricted to current-gen hardware.

(Image credit: Obsidian)

Notably, Grounded was, until 2024, an Xbox exclusive. The Obsidian co-op survival adventure about shrunken children attempting to thrive in their perilous backyard is published by Xbox Game Studios.

It has been playable on rival systems for a couple of years now, but seeing it get given away by Sony to its PS Plus members does hit me in a way as a former Xbox fanboy (though I have been loving the Asus Rog Xbox Ally X handheld).

It continues the trend of Xbox’s changing gaming priorities, about getting players into its experiences where they are rather than forcing them into one specific system.

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And as more former Xbox exclusives hit Sony’s digital shelves we’ll probably see more in its PS Plus catalogue — either as free games like this or in the rotating catalogue. Indiana Jones seems like a PS Plus title waiting to happen, especially if/when a sequel is close to launch.

For now, we have this trio of titles to dive into while we wait to see what else is in store when the next State of Play rolls in on June 2.

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