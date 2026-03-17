Starfield is coming to PlayStation 5 on April 7, 2026

It launches the same day as the new Terran Armada expansion and the Free Lanes DLC, which arrives free of charge

The game's price is also being slashed by $20 on all platforms

Open-world space adventure Starfield is finally coming to PlayStation 5, and it's going to be the most content-rich version of the game yet.

It will release on April 7, 2026, which is the same day as the new Terran Armada and Free Lanes expansions. Terran Armada is paid downloadable content (DLC) which introduces a new questline with its own characters and locations, while Free Lanes is a free update for all players.

The biggest feature of Free Lanes is the addition of cruise mode, which lets players travel planet to planet within systems while spending time inside their ship. It also introduces new encounters (including some fresh dungeons), two new crew members, a new land vehicle, and a plethora of quality-of-life improvements.

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The definitive package

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The PS5 version of Starfield will include some console-specific features, including full use of the DualSense Wireless Controller's lighting, adaptive triggers, and touchpad. PS5 Pro owners will also be able to choose two exclusive graphics modes: Pro Performance Mode and Pro Visual Mode.

With these new additions and the many free updates that the game has received since it launched back in September 2023 (not to mention the arrival of the paid Shattered Space expansion) those who buy the game on PS5 will be getting the best possible experience to date.

If all this wasn't enough, the price of the standard edition of the game is being slashed by $20, taking it down to just $49.99 on all platforms, including PS5.

As someone who picked up Starfield at launch for full price, I can't help but feel a little short-changed by this decision. Now I understand that games are inevitably going to become cheaper over time, but Xbox and PC players do seem to be getting the short end of the stick compared to their PS5 brethren, who are paying much less for a significantly improved version of the game.

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Why would anyone consider sticking with an Xbox Series X or Series S when you can almost guarantee that cheaper, improved versions of almost every Xbox exclusive game will be available on PS5 if you're just willing to sit around and wait?

Bethesda has at least confirmed that owners of the pricey premium edition won't need to splash out any more for the Terran Armada, which is appreciated.

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