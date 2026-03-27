Hades 2 is coming to PS5 and Xbox on April 14

The PS5 and Xbox Series X editions will run at 120 frames per second

The new versions will arrive alongside new "bonus content and quality of life improvements"

Supergiant Games has announced that its award-winning roguelike, Hades 2, will finally launch on PlayStation and Xbox next month.

The news comes from the Xbox Partner Preview on March 26, where the studio confirmed that the Hades sequel will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X and Series S on April 14. It will also be available via Xbox Game Pass.

The PS5 and Xbox launch follows the game's official version 1.0 release last year, which arrived on PC, Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

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The developer confirmed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions will run at "an ultrafast 120 frames per second" and launch alongside brand new "bonus content and quality of life improvements."

"If you already have the game, expect these in a patch releasing that the same day, and we'll have full patch notes then," it said in an official post.