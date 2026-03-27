Dispatch is finally coming to Xbox this summer

The game will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox on PC.

It will feature cross-save and Xbox Play Anywhere support

AdHoc Studios' superhero workplace comedy, Dispatch, is officially coming to Xbox this summer.

As announced during the March 26 Xbox Partner Preview, Dispatch will launch as a full-featured version comparable to the original PC release, complete with Xbox Play Anywhere support. A single purchase of the game grants players access to it on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox on PC.

It will also feature cross-save functionality, allowing players to switch between Xbox platforms and access their save data without interruption. The official date has yet to be confirmed, though.

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"Dispatch is ultimately about people - messy, complicated, and just trying their best. Bringing it to Xbox with full Play Anywhere support means more players can experience the complete story however and wherever they want," said Michael Choung, executive producer at AdHoc Studio.

Adhoc Studios' debut game launched in late 2025 for PlayStation 5 and PC, and recently received a Nintendo Switch 2 launch as well.

The game was nominated for several awards last year and also earned a spot in TechRadar Gaming's Game of the Year 2025 list, among other titles like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Blue Prince, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and Hades 2.

In my review, I praised the game's short episodic structure, compelling characters, and incredible animation style, with impactful decision-making wrapped in a heartfelt story.