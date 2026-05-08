Bluehost's new service combines ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Grok subscriptions for just $20 a month
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By Owain Williams published
Access all your favourite AI tools at a fraction of the usual price
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Bluehost, one of the best hosting platforms on the market, has announced a new ‘AI All-Access Pack’ that lets businesses access the most popular AI platforms for just $20 a month.
According to a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, Bluehost aims to minimize the costs associated with multiple AI subscriptions, whilst removing the often complex question of which AI platform is right for your small business.
The new AI All-Access Pack grants access to ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Grok in one place, letting you seamlessly switch between models depending on the task you are working on.