The performance and value of Epson's EcoTank range has consistently impressed our senior printer editor during tests. And for photography, the stand-out model is the Epson EcoTank ET-8550, now $600 (was $750) at Amazon.

Earning 5 stars in our review, we rate this ink tank printer for two core reasons. First, it uses six Claria ET Premium inks, including Photo Black and Gray designed for high-quality photos, graphics, and creative projects. These delivered stunning results during our review. Secondly, it's capable of wide-format photo printing up to 13 x 19 inches.

Beyond that, you get the usual benefits of cheaper printing using bottled ink, a complete all-in-one unit, with scanning and copying alongside automatic duplex printing and wireless control from smartphones. For UK readers, the ET-8550 is down to £629 (was £780) at Amazon.

Why we recommend it

The ET-8550 tackles one of the biggest drawbacks of printing your own photos: ink costs. Instead of repeatedly replacing small cartridges, its six refillable tanks use high-yield bottled ink, with Epson estimating around 4 cents of ink for each 4 x 6-inch photo.

Alongside Cyan, Magenta, and Yellow, Epson includes Black, Photo Black, and Gray inks, giving the ET-8550 a setup specifically intended for photography and creative work. The ET-8550 scans and copies, supports automatic duplex printing, and can handle a wide range of paper sizes.

In his glowing 5-star review, our expert Jim called it: "a premium A3 printer with superior six-ink photo print quality that’s also economical to run." He also said it "succeeds on all fronts. The ink tanks integrate perfectly in this refined, low-profile design and you have great ease of use thanks to the touchscreen. The broad selection of features and media compatibility is impressive, but more so is the print quality. Whether you’re printing monochrome or color photos, or plain word documents, the results are always excellent."

For more options, take a look at our rounds up of the best home printers, best ink tank printers and best Epson printers.

Price context & historical value

Amazon has reduced the Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8550 from $749.99 to $599.99, taking $150 off the regular price, or 20%. It has been $100 lower than that in the past, but even so this is still a solid deal.

Yes, it's still considerably more expensive than a basic home EcoTank, but the appeal here is getting wide-format 13 x 19-inch photo printing, a specialized six-color ink system, and refillable tanks in one machine.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8550 if...

You print a lot of photos, artwork, or other color-heavy projects at home and want to bring your ongoing ink costs down. Epson says a set of replacement bottles can produce up to 6,200 color pages, while the printer comes with enough ink for up to two years.

The ability to print up to 13 x 19 inches also makes it much more interesting for photographers and creators. You can produce everything from everyday documents and 4 x 6-inch photos to large prints.

❌ Skip the Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8550 if...

You primarily print text documents, shipping labels, or the occasional school or work assignment. You're paying a premium for the six-color photo system and wide-format capabilities, and a cheaper EcoTank would make more sense if you won't take advantage of them.

It's also a substantial printer, clocking in at 29.8 x 20.6 x 16.9 inches, so check your available desk space rather than just assuming it will fit.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The ET-8550 makes the most financial sense if you're actually going to print regularly. Its low estimated per-photo ink cost can help offset the relatively high purchase price over time, but occasional printers may never produce enough photos to realize that advantage.

There's also no automatic document feeder listed here, which is worth knowing if you regularly scan or copy multi-page documents. This is primarily a photo and creative printer that can handle everyday office jobs, rather than an office-focused all-in-one.