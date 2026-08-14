FlexiSpot is behind some of our top-rated desks and chairs, impressing our office furniture experts with their build quality, performance, and price. So, I have no hesitation recommending FlexiSpot's Executive L-Shaped Standing Desk, now $310 (was $500) at Amazon.

Designed to give you more space while you work, this corner desk features a 55in x 48in electric desk with a built-in drawer, and a dedicated area for a monitor setup on one side and working space on the other.

Why we recommend it

The main appeal here is space efficiency. An L-shaped desktop lets you dedicate one wing to a monitor and keyboard setup and the other to paperwork, a laptop, or secondary equipment, all without needing a separate table or losing floor space to a bulkier rectangular desk. For anyone working in a spare bedroom or a corner of a living space, that layout makes a real difference.

FlexiSpot is a well-established name in the standing desk category, with a long track record of electric desks used in home and office setups. We haven't tested this specific configuration ourselves, but based on our experience with the brand's dual-motor lift systems and stable frames, we'd expect the same balance of performance and build quality here.

The built-in drawer is a practical touch that a lot of standing desks skip entirely, giving you somewhere to stash cables, chargers, or stationery without cluttering the desktop. Combined with the wood-finish desktop, it is built to look like a piece of furniture rather than a purely functional workstation.

For more options, we've tested and selected all the best standing desks from FlexiSpot, Herman Miller, and more.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the FlexiSpot L-Shaped Executive Standing Desk if...

You want to make the most of a corner in a home office, you need built-in drawer storage without adding a separate unit, or you want electric sit-stand height adjustment on a larger work surface.

❌ Skip the FlexiSpot L-Shaped Executive Standing Desk if...

Your room cannot accommodate an L-shaped footprint, you only need a single monitor setup and a smaller desk would suffice, or you would rather wait for a hands-on review before buying at this size.

Price Context & Historical Value

This is an all-time low price, according to my research - most of last year, it drifted between $600 and $500, with a drop to little over $400 back in June this year.

A $190 drop from $499.99 to $309.99 is a substantial discount, around 38 percent off, and one of the more meaningful markdowns we have seen on an L-shaped standing desk at this size.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

This exact SKU has not been reviewed by us sister site, so our recommendation leans on FlexiSpot's general track record rather than hands-on testing of this specific desk.

An L-shaped footprint also needs more floor space than a standard rectangular desk, so measure your room before ordering. If you are tight on space or only need a single straight desktop, a smaller FlexiSpot model would likely serve you better.