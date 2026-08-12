The FlexiSpot EN1 has long been the budget standing desk we recommend for those who wants a more secure wobble-free setup. Currently, the EN1 is $110 (was $170) at Amazon. Both the black desk and a model with a white frame and wooden top are discounted right now, to suit a variety of workspaces.

And what seals the deal based on our testing of standing desks is the inclusion of a single-piece desktop. Most cheap electric desks of this price have the less stable splice-board, with the desk using two pieces of wood instead of one.

Save $60 FlexiSpot EN1 standing desk: was $169.99 now $109.99 at Amazon An electric height-adjustable desk with a seamless, single-piece 48"x24" desktop. Height range runs 28.9in to 46.5in, with 4 memory presets for quick sit-stand switching and a 176lb weight capacity. Assembly is simplified compared to older FlexiSpot models, with fewer steps and less lifting required.

Why we recommend it

We've tested many FlexiSpot standing desks, and each one has impressed us with their build quality and price. So, while we haven't tried the EN1, expect the same quality here that we've experienced across the company's range.

Beyond our excellent experience with FlexiSpot in general, the main reason we recommend the EN1 is because of its single-piece desktop design.

Most standing desks under $150 use a splice-board top, essentially two pieces of wood joined at a seam, which keeps costs down but sacrifices rigidity. The EN1 uses a whole-piece desktop instead.

That makes it more stable when loaded with your laptop, monitor, and accessories, holding up better over time than cheaper alternatives in the same price bracket. The reasoning is simple: a one-piece top flexes less under load and doesn't develop the seam gap that splice-board desktops can show after a year or two of use.

It's also a genuinely simple desk to assemble and operate, with a four-button memory panel that handles the sit-stand switching without any fuss.

You can find cheaper standing desks (the Fezibo model seen in our guide to the best standing desks is the cheapest). But if you're prepared to spend a few dollars more, we absolutely recommend opting for the EN1.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the FlexiSpot EN1 if...

You want the sturdiness of a single-piece desktop without paying premium prices, you're working with a couple of monitors and the usual desk clutter within a 176lb limit, or you want a simple four-preset control panel without extra frills.

❌ Skip the FlexiSpot EN1 if...

You need storage and built-in cable management, a higher weight limit, or more premium materials, like those found on FlexiSpot's E7 Pro or a Herman Miller.

Price Context & Historical Value

This is the usual deal price we see on the EN1 - although it briefly dipped to $100 back in January, which is relatively rare. We wouldn't recommend paying full price for this, as it's often on sale for $110.

The discount brings the EN1 close to what budget splice-board desks typically cost, which is why this deal is worth flagging. You're not paying a premium for the single-piece top, and you get all the core features we expect to see in a standing desk.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

This is a two-leg desk, so if you're loading it up with heavy monitor arms or a lot of desktop hardware, you may notice more flex at full height than you would on a four-legged design. There's also no built-in cable management, so budget for a separate tray or sleeve if a tidy setup matters to you.

For anyone who wants a stable, no-frills standing desk without paying for features they won't use, the FlexiSpot EN1 at $109.99 is worth a look.